Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Oak Park Festival Theatre, Oak Park IL

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Oak Park Festival Theatre continues its 51st Anniversary season with Oscar Wilde’s smashing comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest. First produced in 1895, the play is memorable from Wilde’s fast wit and the farcical parody of the English upper class. Oak Park’s production of Earnest, directed by newcomer Kathryn Walsh, is a comical performance with high energy.

Jack Worthing (Chad Bay) and Algernon Moncrieff (August Forman) lead double lives to escape the social obligations of polite society. Jack has fallen for Gwendolen Fairfax (Sonia Goldberg), while Algernon sets his sights on Cecily Cardew (Aurora Penepacker). The only problem is both women believe they are in love with a man named "Ernest." What follows is a whirlwind of mistaken identities, elaborate deceptions, secret engagements, and long-buried family revelations that unravel with Oscar Wilde's signature wit. Under the company's brisk pacing and energetic performances, every misunderstanding landed with precision, keeping the audience in fits of laughter and frequent gasps of delight as the farcical chaos built to its satisfying conclusion.

The Importance of Being Earnest's cast is a joy to watch in action on stage. Bay is delightful as the gentlemanly Jack Worthing, balancing polished manners with wonderfully expressive reactions. Previously seen in Oak Park's 2024 production of Romeo and Juliet, Forman brings vibrant energy and plenty of sass to Algernon Moncrieff. As he pursues Cecily, Forman and Penepacker perfectly capture the farcical rhythm of romantic courtship, their movement beautifully complemented by Justin Cavazos' original score. Penepacker brings a youthful exuberance to Cecily, while Goldberg gives Gwendolen a poised yet subtly dynamic presence. The two actresses are especially entertaining in their shared scenes, whether sparring through their delightfully petty "catfight" in Act II or joining forces against their suitors once the web of lies begins to unravel.

Double-cast in both The Importance of Being Earnest and the company's dual production of Hamlet, Jodi Gage (Miss Prism), Drew Bos (Lane/Merriman), and Gabriel Armstrong (Chasuble) showcase impressive versatility, transitioning seamlessly from Shakespearean tragedy to Wildean comedy with impeccable timing and charm. As the iconic Lady Bracknell, Barbara Zahora commands the stage with sophistication and authority, embodying the formidable matriarch whose every pronouncement carries the unmistakable final word.

As director, Walsh brings detail and comedy to Wilde’s iconic play. Scenic designer Evan Frank transforms the set from the somber Danish court of Hamlet into the colorful world of The Importance of Being Earnest, using vibrant backdrops and playful set pieces that perfectly capture the comedy's spirited energy. Phoebe Boynton's costumes are equally striking, with vibrant colors and elegant designs complementing the play's satirical setting while reflecting each character's distinct personality. Recognition must be given to Frank’s properties design, Trent Jones’ work for scenic change and Devin Cameron’s lighting design.

For 130 years, The Importance of Being Earnest has remained one of the stage's most beloved comedies, and Oak Park Festival Theatre reminds audiences exactly why. With Kathryn Walsh's energetic direction, a talented ensemble that embraces Wilde's razor-sharp wit, and colorful production design, this production delivers an evening of laughter from beginning to end. Whether experiencing Wilde's classic for the first time or revisiting an old favorite, audiences are sure to leave with a smile as Oak Park Festival Theatre continues a memorable 51st anniversary season.

The Importance of Being Earnest performs until August 14th at Austin Gardens, Oak Park, IL. For more information about Oak Park Festival Theatre, visit the official website.

Photo Credit: Josh Darr