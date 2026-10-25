Review: Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's MUD ROW at Theater Wit

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company’s production of Mud Row gives a strong start to the company’s 30th Anniversary season. Dominique Morisseau’s drama excels with an authentic portrayal of sisterhood, family, identity and the definition of legacy.

Mud Row centers in the East End neighborhood of West Chester, PA with consistent alternating scenes taking place during the Civil Rights Era and 21st century. Elise (Alexis Janae) is determined to associate and marry into the “talented tenth” (20th century term for educated group of Black leaders) and Frances (Toccara Castleman) is determined to join in the fight for Civil Rights. Years later, the play introduces us to Elise’s granddaughters Regine (Ayanna Bria Bakari) and Toshi (Tiffany Renee Johnson). Regine intends to sell her grandmother’s home without knowing Toshi has been secretly living in the abandoned house for a few months. Morreau’s play perfectly balances the multi-generational stories of this family with relevant themes of race, class, and family. It is a play that will pull at the heartstrings while also bringing hope and optimism.

In her Remy Bumppo debut, Malkia Stampley brings passion and vision to her direction of Mud Row. Every artistic choice in the production works together to authentically portray the Black female experience across the 20th and 21st centuries. Sydney Lynne’s gorgeous scenic design evokes the warmth and familiarity of a beloved family home, while Christopher Kriz’s original music and sound design capture the play’s emotional depth. Levi J. Wilkins’ lighting design beautifully illuminates the sisterly bonds and spiritual elements woven throughout the story. Rounding out the production, Evelyn Danner’s costumes and Rueben D. Echoles’ wig and hair design effectively capture the distinct fashions of both time periods.

The cast showcases an impressive range of talent, blending complexity, comedic timing, and high energy. Janae, Castleman, Bakari, and Johnson bring the play’s multigenerational sisterhood to life, creating the familial connections that anchor the story. Castleman is particularly captivating as Frances, a fiery young woman angered by discrimination and determined to fight for equal rights. Bakari and Johnson deliver memorable performances as estranged sisters Regine and Toshi, whose contrasting relationships with their shared past create moments of tension and vulnerability. While Regine longs to escape the painful memories of her past, Toshi embraces her childhood home as a path toward healing. As the sisters’ respective partners, Jabari Khaliq (Tyriek) and Jamaque Thomas (Davin) bring warmth, humor, and loving support to the women’s journeys.

Ultimately, Mud Row is a moving exploration of the ties binding families together and histories shaping them. Through Morisseau’s compelling storytelling, Stampley’s thoughtful direction, and a talented ensemble, the production examines how the past continues to influence the present while reminding us that healing often begins with understanding where we come from. As Remy Bumppo Theatre Company launches its 30th Anniversary season, Mud Row offers a meaningful reflection on the enduring power of sisterhood, the meaning of home, and the legacies we leave behind.

Mud Row performs until November 15 at Theater Wit. Run time is two hours and 15 minutes with one intermission Tickets and information is found on the Remy Bumppo Theatre Company and Theater Wit’s websites.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 6 Days 11 Hrs 07 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone