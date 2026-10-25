Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's MUD ROW at Theater Wit
A Season Opener with Heart and Purpose. Runs until November 15th
Remy Bumppo Theatre Company’s production of Mud Row gives a strong start to the company’s 30th Anniversary season. Dominique Morisseau’s drama excels with an authentic portrayal of sisterhood, family, identity and the definition of legacy.
Mud Row centers in the East End neighborhood of West Chester, PA with consistent alternating scenes taking place during the Civil Rights Era and 21st century. Elise (Alexis Janae) is determined to associate and marry into the “talented tenth” (20th century term for educated group of Black leaders) and Frances (Toccara Castleman) is determined to join in the fight for Civil Rights. Years later, the play introduces us to Elise’s granddaughters Regine (Ayanna Bria Bakari) and Toshi (Tiffany Renee Johnson). Regine intends to sell her grandmother’s home without knowing Toshi has been secretly living in the abandoned house for a few months. Morreau’s play perfectly balances the multi-generational stories of this family with relevant themes of race, class, and family. It is a play that will pull at the heartstrings while also bringing hope and optimism.
In her Remy Bumppo debut, Malkia Stampley brings passion and vision to her direction of Mud Row. Every artistic choice in the production works together to authentically portray the Black female experience across the 20th and 21st centuries. Sydney Lynne’s gorgeous scenic design evokes the warmth and familiarity of a beloved family home, while Christopher Kriz’s original music and sound design capture the play’s emotional depth. Levi J. Wilkins’ lighting design beautifully illuminates the sisterly bonds and spiritual elements woven throughout the story. Rounding out the production, Evelyn Danner’s costumes and Rueben D. Echoles’ wig and hair design effectively capture the distinct fashions of both time periods.
The cast showcases an impressive range of talent, blending complexity, comedic timing, and high energy. Janae, Castleman, Bakari, and Johnson bring the play’s multigenerational sisterhood to life, creating the familial connections that anchor the story. Castleman is particularly captivating as Frances, a fiery young woman angered by discrimination and determined to fight for equal rights. Bakari and Johnson deliver memorable performances as estranged sisters Regine and Toshi, whose contrasting relationships with their shared past create moments of tension and vulnerability. While Regine longs to escape the painful memories of her past, Toshi embraces her childhood home as a path toward healing. As the sisters’ respective partners, Jabari Khaliq (Tyriek) and Jamaque Thomas (Davin) bring warmth, humor, and loving support to the women’s journeys.
Ultimately, Mud Row is a moving exploration of the ties binding families together and histories shaping them. Through Morisseau’s compelling storytelling, Stampley’s thoughtful direction, and a talented ensemble, the production examines how the past continues to influence the present while reminding us that healing often begins with understanding where we come from. As Remy Bumppo Theatre Company launches its 30th Anniversary season, Mud Row offers a meaningful reflection on the enduring power of sisterhood, the meaning of home, and the legacies we leave behind.
Mud Row performs until November 15 at Theater Wit. Run time is two hours and 15 minutes with one intermission Tickets and information is found on the Remy Bumppo Theatre Company and Theater Wit’s websites.
Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
|
Rock Of Ages
CIRCA 21 Dinner Playhouse (9/16-11/07)
|
Third Coast Symphony presents Handel's Messiah
South Shore Cultural Center (12/10-12/10)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.