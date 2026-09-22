Review: PRAYER CIRCLE at Redtwist Theatre

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Redtwist Theatre begins its 22nd season, entitled “State of Violence”, with the world premiere of Prayer Circle. This is resident playwright Erik Gernand’s second play with Redtwist since his successful Jeff-winning The Totality of All Things in 2024. What is brought to the stage is an enjoyable dark comedy evoking laughter and emotion from the audience.

The world of Prayer Circle feels very relevant to today’s society — a hostile presidency, the possibility of an incoming war, and uncertainty surrounding everyone’s safety. Within an unnamed Methodist church, a small prayer group comes together with some bizarre purposes. Members Marilyn (Jacqueline Grandt), Doug (Kezia Waters), and Carol (Macaria Chaparro Martinez) learn Addy (Andi Muriel) has a rare gift: she can pray a “dark prayer” and have it fulfilled. When the group brings the church’s Pastor Evans (Philip C. Matthews) into the conversation about Addy, they also share their plan to use her gift to cause the president’s death. The name of the president is never given, but there is no second guessing who this may be. In a fun, twisted way, the play explores the idea that sometimes it may feel necessary to take dark paths in pursuit of a better future, while also making the characters and audience ask themselves: how far would you go to protect the people you love?

One of the best elements of Redtwist Theatre’s performances is how they transform the venue through their scenic design. Jeff Brain’s set transports the audience into the intimate space of the church’s attic. Piper Kirchhofer’s lighting design shines through the incredible stained-glass window while also creating subtle shifts in mood during moments of reflection and connection. Recognition must also be given to Leo Bassow (props), Madeline Feiauer (costume) and Charlie Tolbert (projections).

Artistic Director Dusty Brown succeeds in bringing out both the comedic and emotional elements of Gernand’s script. While the humor and plotline flow well – including a great plot twist, the ending and some of the character development feel a little abrupt. An additional scene may have helped provide further closure and allowed certain character arcs to develop more naturally.

Prayer Circle brings together a talented group of actors who generate humor and drama in the play. Grandt, Matthews and Chaparro Martinez each have great moments of comedy for the audience to enjoy. Two actors giving memorable performances are Andi Muriel and Kezia Waters. Muriel plays a young teenager who is hinted to have a troubled past, and sees a lot of the darkness in today’s world. With supportive adults to help her, Muriel’s Addy is determined to use her bizarre gift for good. Her monologue in the middle of the play is very emotional. Waters performs as the church’s music director and Pastor Evans’ brother-in-law. They give a powerful portrayal of an individual juggling between being the prayer group’s moral compass and fulfilling his dead sister’s (the original leader of the group) final wishes. In moments of stress, Waters finds comfort in playing the church’s piano and showcases a gorgeous singing voice deserving much recognition.

Prayer Circle is an entertaining and thought-provoking addition to Redtwist Theatre’s “State of Violence” season. While the play could benefit from a little more time to develop some of its characters and provide a stronger sense of closure, Gernand’s dark comedy gives audiences plenty to laugh about while also asking some difficult questions. With a talented cast, strong design, and a story that feels especially relevant to the world around us, Prayer Circle offers an intriguing look at what people might be willing to sacrifice in the hope of creating a better future.

Prayer Circle performs until November 8th at Redtwist Theatre. Tickets and information can be found on the company’s website.

Photo Credit: Tom McGrath, TCMcG Photography

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