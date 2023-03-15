Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: LAYALINA at Goodman Theatre

The world premiere runs through April 2, 2023

Mar. 15, 2023  

Martin Yousif Zebari's LAYALINA is a heartwarming multigenerational family play that spans from Baghdad to Skokie. While Zebari doesn't shy away from portraying the family's trauma and the challenges of their immigrant experiences, LAYALINA is the opposite of many other family plays. It's about how the central family tries to reconnect and find commonalities, despite their generational and cultural differences. I first saw LAYALINA at Goodman Theatre's New Stages Festival in 2021, and I thought it was beautifully structured and touching at that time. The structure remains the same, but now it's even more hopefully optimistic.

The first act takes audiences to Baghdad in 2003. Newlywed 17-year-old Layal (Becca Khalil) and her husband Sahir (Waseem Alzer) eagerly await the day they'll depart for a new life in Skokie, where they'll reunite with Sahir's parents Farid (heard in voiceover from Jonathan Shaboo) and Samira (likewise, Shadee Vossoughi) and his younger brother, Amin. Meanwhile, Layal's older brother Mazin (Ali Louis Bourzgui) awaits his departure for Australia, where his future wife and in-laws wait. After Layal's parents Karima (Atra Asdou) and Yasir (Mattico David) find out their permission to emigrate was denied, Layal must decide if she'll assume the immense responsibility of taking her much younger siblings Marwa and Yousif to the States. After tragedy strikes, Layal finds herself taking the journey to Skokie solo with siblings in tow.

In the second act, it's March 2020 in Skokie, Illinois. With the COVID-19 lockdown on horizon, Layal reunites with Mazin after 17 years apart. Forced to take on the role of caretaker for her siblings, now in their early 20s, Layal also finds herself with the opportunity to finally pursue her passion for fashion design. When Mazin appears on her doorstep, Layal must reconcile her family's past with her present life in America. Asdou and David assume the roles of adult Layal and Mazin, so metaphorically the children become their parents. Likewise, Khalil plays young adult Marwa, who identifies as non-binary, while Alzer portrays Amin and Bourgzgui plays Yousif. Directed by Sivan Battat, it's a testament to the ensemble that they play each of their characters beautifully and distinctively.

LAYALINA's also a touching celebration of queer identity. Before Mazin appears, Marwa, Yousif, and Amin joke that they need to instate a code for "queer danger" should he say anything out of turn. Mazin, who grew up closeted, now takes on the role of the older family member who must try to understand his younger siblings. Layal likewise straddles that line between tradition and forward-thinking. Asdou embodies that beautifully in her portrayal; her Layal is determined and a devoted guardian, but she's also tender. As the play's sole non-binary character Marwa feels pressure to educate her older siblings about her identity, but LAYALINA never becomes didactic. Instead, the queer characters are allowed to live as they are.

The production design mirrors the play's dual time periods. casaboyce's set design is a modern and well-appointed home, though the Iraqi cultural details from act one are swapped for a distinctly American style in act two (think: lots of throw pillows on the couch and just the right amount of clutter). Dina El-Aziz's costumes become narrative threads for the characters; Layal and Mazin wear similar outfits in both acts, with the styles updated to reflect 2020 trends in the latter half (think: low-rise jeans in act one vs. high-rise jeans in act two). It's a subtle way to demonstrate that while our tastes may change as we grow older, we still hold onto elements of our identity and style.

LAYALINA is a celebration of family and the desire for multiple generations to connect. The characters are determined to find ways to preserve their Iraqi culture, while assimilating to life in Skokie.

LAYALINA plays the Owen Theatre at Goodman Theatre through April 2, 2023. Tickets are $15-$50.




From This Author - Rachel Weinberg

Chicago native Rachel Weinberg has been one of the most frequent contributing editors and critics for BroadwayWorld Chicago since joining the team in 2014. She is a marketing professional specializ... (read more about this author)


Review: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre CompanyReview: DESCRIBE THE NIGHT at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
March 13, 2023

Rajiv Joseph’s DESCRIBE THE NIGHT, now in its Chicago premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, is a sprawling exploration of the blurring of fiction and fact, censorship, and the quest to preserve truth.
Review: TONI STONE at Goodman TheatreReview: TONI STONE at Goodman Theatre
February 8, 2023

What did our critic think of TONI STONE at Goodman Theatre? TONI STONE is a memory play-in more ways than one. Lydia R. Diamond's play is indeed structured in non-linear (and yet, still mostly chronological order) as the titular Toni Stone recounts her memories as the first woman to regularly play professional baseball. It's also a memory play in the sense that it captures a moment in history that many audiences may not know before they see the work. In real life, Toni Stone played for the Indianapolis Clowns, a Negro League team, in 1953. The play itself never references that year-or any dates in Toni's timeline-outright (the program merely lists the setting as '1920's-1940's USA.') Instead, Toni weaves between different moments in her life, diving in and out of them-much like she might dive to catch a ball in the outfield (although she played second base).
Review: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater ChicagoReview: LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater Chicago
February 5, 2023

What did our critic think of LADY DAY AT EMERSON’S BAR AND GRILL at Mercury Theater Chicago? To say Alexis J. Roston's performance as Billie Holiday in LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL is a masterclass in acting and singing is no exaggeration. Roston gives the kind of lived-in, seamless performance that only comes from knowing the material intimately well, and indeed, it's a role she's played many times before.
Review: THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME at Goodman TheatreReview: THE RIPPLE, THE WAVE THAT CARRIED ME HOME at Goodman Theatre
January 24, 2023

In the ripple, the wave that carried me home, protagonist Janice must metaphorically reckon with her homecoming and her childhood in the fictional Beacon, Kansas.
Review: CABARET at Porchlight Music TheatreReview: CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre
January 20, 2023

What did our critic think of CABARET at Porchlight Music Theatre? Porchlight invites audiences into the glittering, gritty world of early 1930s Berlin with John Kander and Fred Ebb’s iconic musical CABARET. Under the direction of Porchlight Artistic Director Michael Weber and with associate direction and choreography by Brenda Didier, this production largely belongs to Erica Stephan in the role of Sally Bowles. As the seductive and desperate nightclub singer, Sally, Stephan is an absolute dream. She not only plays the character’s arc beautifully, moving from artful seduction to total desperation and panic by the show’s end, but she showcases her powerful belt and vocal control in each of Sally’s solo numbers. In this way, Porchlight’s production mirrors Sally’s character arc; as the other characters in the show are awakened to the realities of the Nazi party’s rise to power, they must contend with the fact that life is not, in fact, a cabaret.
