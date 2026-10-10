Review: JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE at Music Theater Works North Shore Center For The Performing Arts

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Fun is about as good a habit as there is. – Jimmy Buffett

The new production by Music Theater Works at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie is Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville. The book is by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley and all music by Jimmy Buffett. The story centers around island resident Tully (Brian Acker), his good friend Brick (Chase Grabowski making his MTW debut), Rachel (Kate McQuillan in her MTW debut) and Rachel’s soon to be married friend Tammy (Kilaki Pixley). Rachel and Tammy are going to an island for a last vacation before Tammy’s wedding. Rachel does not care for Tammy’s fiancée and wants Tammy to have a wonderful last hurrah. They are staying at the Margaritaville Hotel which does not live up to its description. Upon arriving, they meet the owner Marley (Tamara Batiest in her MTW debut) and long time resident J.D. (Brian James in his MTW debut). Apparently Marley hid J.D.’s plane after he landed. He constantly brings it up with Marley. Everyone on the island is happy and having a good time. No troubles. Rachel is a scientist trying to gather soil for research to make the potato an alternative energy resource. Tully and Rachel become attracted to each other as do Brick and Tammy. Tammy wants to have a good time but is also trying to be faithful to fiancé Chadd (Matt Frye in his MTW debut). As the islanders and visitors are having a great time singing and dancing, the volcano erupts. The visitors and some of the islanders are evacuated. Tully and Brick search for J.D. They find him digging up a treasure chest he buried years before. Marley also tells J.D. where his plane is. Tully grabs the chest and the four of them get on J.D.’s plane. Tully asks J.D. if there is enough gas to get them to Cincinnati where Rachel and Tammy live. During the flight, Tully opens the chest. He hopes it is filled with gold but it is filled with photos and notes from J.D.’s life. Those items are J.D.’s treasures. He lost his wife and child and one eye. At the same time, Rachel, Tammy, Chadd and their friends are toasting the engaged couple. Rachel tells Tammy she does not like Chadd. Tammy knows he is a very flawed man. Tully, Brick, J.D. and Marley show up. Tammy dumps Chadd so she can begin a new life with Brick. Marley and J.D. realize they have cared about each other for years. Tully tries to convince Rachel to go back to the island with him but she refuses stating she still has important work that needs to be done. He plays a song for her to remind her of their time together on the island. She leaves and Tully is approached by a talent agent who insists he can become a star. Over the course of three years, Brick and Tammy get married and have a baby. Rachel, after being turned down so many times by banks, receives funding for her research. J.D. and Marley become a couple, rebuild Margaritaville and have a daughter Tully becomes an international star and returns to the islandto perform for the grand reopening. He notices Rachel in the crowd and the two catch up and realize they are still in love. A year later, Brick and Tammy receive an invitation to Tully and Rachel’s wedding. Once the group is reunited on the island, they reflect on how their lives have changed. Is it attributed to what happened in Margaritaville? Director/Choreographer Brenda Didier has given the music of Jimmy Buffett an energetic and colorful telling. The dances are so very tropical. The costumes designed by kClare McKellaston are colorful and fun. The set design by Bob Knuth transports you to the tropics. You feel you are there and not Chicago’s north shore.

Even if you are not a Parrot Head, you will enjoy this show. The orchestra under the direction of Linda Madonia fills the theater with the great sound of Buffett’s toe tapping music. At the end of curtain call, you will be up singing, dancing and batting beach balls. Have fun and escape to Margaritaville for a few hours. You might find love and luck. You will definitely have fun!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 21 Days 07 Hrs 57 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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