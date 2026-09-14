Review: Idle Muse Theatre Company's WITCH at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater

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“What do you want?” It’s the question at the heart of Witch, Idle Muse Theatre Company’s fall production. Adapted by playwright Jen Silverman from the Jacobean drama The Witch of Edmonton, the play transforms a centuries-old tale of ambition, jealousy, witchcraft, and desire into a provocative contemporary meditation on what people will risk to get what they want.

A cheeky devil Scratch (Nathaniel Kohlmeier) arrives in the isolated village of Edmonton to offer its residents their deepest desires in exchange for their souls. One may think the outcast of the town, Elizabeth (Mara Kovacevic) would be an easy target. It is a shock for the audience and Scratch when she declines the offer. As Scratch continues to visit Elizabeth in order to bargain, a platonic understanding and friendship begins to emerge.

Meanwhile, two of the supposed successful men of town – Cuddy (Cameron Austin Brown) and Frank (Xavier Lagunas) have made bargains with Scratch. The drama continues with their everyday lives alongside Cuddy’s father Sir Arthur (Stephen Dunn) and Frank’s secret wife Winnifred (Caty Gordon). Silverman weaves this play with dark comedy, suspense, and humanity.

In her directorial debut with Idle Muse, Libby Beyreis brings high energy and humor to Witch. The performance will have the audience vigorously laughing and sitting at the edge of their seats. The scenic design by Jeremiah Barr assists in transporting the viewers into 17th century Edmonton, even signifying the settings of Sir Arthur’s castle and Elizabeth’s country castle. The choice of music and L.J. Luthringer captures the supernatural and quirky atmosphere. Laura J. Wiley’s lighting design and Victoria Jablonski’s costuming are successful in depicting the separation of class in this world and the shifts of action on stage.





Each actor in Witch has a moment to shine, presenting authentic performances with comedy, drama and profound emotion. As the outcast of the town, Kovacevic gives a striking intelligence to Elizabeth as well as the ability to hope for a better future despite the current circumstances towards herself and fellow women. Kohlmeier steals the show in every scene, effectively portraying Scratch’s dangerous confidence and scheming demeanor. He also presents a vulnerable side to Scratch as he gets to know Elizabeth and sees more of the greed and prejudice of the town.

As two men willing to make deals with the devil, Brown and Lagunas bring distinct yet relatable personas to the stage. Brown’s Cuddy is driven by his need for his father’s acceptance and his passion for Morris dancing, while also struggling with jealousy toward Frank. Lagunas’ Frank, meanwhile, comes from humble beginnings but becomes consumed by ambition, even at the expense of those he loves, particularly Gordon’s Winnifred.

The scenes between the two actors strike a compelling balance of dark comedy and breathtaking drama, while also hinting something more intimate may be developing between Frank and Cuddy. Once their requested bargains are fulfilled, the conclusion for both Frank and Cuddy becomes all the more shocking and devastating. Adding to the intensity is the incredible choreography by Alexandra Schooling and R&D Choreography’s violence design, which will leave audiences breathless.

For audiences who enjoy dark humor, suspense, witchcraft, and thriller or horror, Witch is a fitting production for the fall and spooky season. With Beyreis at the helm and a committed ensemble bringing Silverman’s adaptation to life, Idle Muse creates a performance which is funny, unsettling, and deeply human. Witch ultimately reminds us that getting what we want can come at a far greater cost than we ever imagined.

Witch performs until October 10th at the Edge-Off Broadway. For tickets and more information, visit Idle Muse Theatre Company’s website.

Photo Credit: Steven Townshend/Distant Era

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