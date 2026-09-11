Review: BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA at A Red Orchid Theatre

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Birds of North America is a touching and supremely well-acted two hander. A Red Orchid Theatre’s return engagement reunites Cassidy Slaughter-Mason and John Judd as father-daughter duo Caitlyn and John, directed by Artistic Diretor Kirsten Fitzgerald. Over the course of roughly 10 years, Caitlyn and John bird from the yard of their family home in Maryland. Through these encounters, playwright Anna Ouyang Moench explores the evolution of this father-daughter relationship. Sometimes, John and Caitlyn appear to be each other’s biggest supporters. But as with many family dynamics, their close relationship also means they have the ability to push one another’s buttons and deliver astounding, painful barbs.

Is this really a play about birds? Yes and no. I brought a bird expert with me to opening night (Full disclosure: It’s my mom. The bird expert is my mom.) She said all of the bird sounds were accurate, and the birds Caitlyn and John observe are common North American birds (hence, the play’s title.) Moench also skillfully deploys birding vocabulary. Ultimately, birding becomes a device — and a hobby that bonds Caitlyn and John together. When the pair run out of topics to discuss — or reach an impasse — the shared passion and language of birding become their way to communicate. The script really lays that out beautifully — birding becomes common ground for Caitlyn and John at times when they can’t seem to find any. It’s the connective tissue of their familial relationship.

Birds also fittingly factor into the production design. While Morgan Laszlo’s realistic and detailed backyard set (replete with colorful fall leaves) doesn’t use any literal birds, Ethan Korven's sound design and original compositions sure do. The sound design not only incorporates bird sounds, but also a clever use of flute music that mirrors the bird sounds. This makes for whimsical transitions between scenes.

Slaughter-Mason and Judd are both compelling and really convinced me as a father-daughter pair. Slaughter-Mason beautifully swings between deadpan line deliveries and moments of open vulnerability. She also masterfully communicates Caitlyn's state of mind through her facial expressions, as the play calls for her to flit from ordinary moments to ones of deep loss and contemplation. Judd is really affable as John; he’s warm but also stubborn. He leans into John’s principled nature and delivers the characters’ convictions with aplomb. Slaughter-Mason and Judd also easily navigate the tonal shifts between scenes, especially as the dynamics of Caitlyn and John’s relationship changes as they move between life stages.

Birds of North America is an intimate and touching portrait of two family members exploring their shared hobby — a commonality that grounds their relationship even as it evolves over the years. Moench’s choice of birding as the shared passion is unique and well executed.

Birds of North American plays at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 North Wells Street, through October 4, 2026. Tickets are $61, with student, senior, and group discounts available.

Photo Credit: Evan Hanover

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