Reverón Piano Trio Spotlights Latin-American Classical Music At Nichols Concert Hall

Featuring violinist Simon Gollo, Music Institute faculty cellist Horacio Contreras, and pianist Ana Maria Otamendi.

Jan. 11, 2023  
The Music Institute of Chicago shines a spotlight on classical music by Latin-American composers with the return of the Reverón Piano Trio, which co-curates the Music Institute's concert series. The concert, which includes a world premiere, takes place Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue Evanston. The performance also will be available via livestream.

Featuring violinist Simon Gollo, Music Institute faculty cellist Horacio Contreras, and pianist Ana Maria Otamendi, the trio performs the world premiere of the complete Tres Placeres (Three Treats) for Piano Trio by Ricardo Lorenz; the Chicago premiere of Baroqueada by Miguel Del Aguila; and Piano Trio No. 1 by Heitor Villa-Lobos.

As the focus of its One Composer, One Community program this year, the Music Institute is featuring the music of Villa-Lobos on stage at Nichols Concert Hall and in dozens of informal student recitals throughout the year.

The Reverón Piano Trio musicians, originally from Venezuela, have emerged as the foremost advocates for the music of Latin-American composers through their performances, research, and composer commissions, combining underrepresented music with contemporary and standard repertoire.

Coming up at Nichols Concert Hall:

April 15: The celebrated Marcus Roberts Trio, recognized for its virtuosic style and a new approach to jazz trio performance that features each member equally, has developed a reputation for having almost telepathic communication onstage, exhibiting lightning-fast musical reflexes and musical imagination.

May 7: "Celebrating Music Institute of Chicago Luminaries," the season finale, features alumnae pianists Inna Faliks and Marta Aznavoorian-also Artist-in-Residence, Ensemble-in-Residence Quintet Attacca, and the award-winning musicians of the Music Institute's Academy Orchestra performing Mozart and Villa-Lobos.

For concert updates, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.

The Reverón Piano Trio performs Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m.
at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
Tickets are $50 for VIP seating and $25 in advance,
available at nicholsconcerthall.org or 847.448.8326,
and $30 at the door. Livestream access is $25 at nicholsconcerthall.org.
All programming is subject to change.
For the latest information regarding COVID protocols
or additional details, visit nicholsconcerthall.org.
The Nichols Concert Hall season is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and sponsorship from ITW.




