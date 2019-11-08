Replay Lincoln Park Will Host Special Pop-Up Series

Looking to create three spaces of unique fun for Chicagoans and visitors, alike, Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave. will host various pop-ups beginning Thursday, November 7 and lasting throughout the entire month. The pop-up series themes include nods to the American animated science fiction sitcom, which is returning for a new season, Rick and Morty; the iconic developer and video game publisher, NAMCO; and the children's television series and soon-to-be-released feature film, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Featuring custom artwork and several one-of-a-kind photo opportunities designed by local artists, guests may immerse themselves in three distinct worlds within the popular arcade bar as follows.

The Unofficial Rick and Morty Pop-Up

Beginning Thursday, November 7 and running through Sunday, November 24, Replay Lincoln Park is reviving its popular 2018 pop-up portrayal of the hit TV show Rick and Morty. Individuals are invited to hang with the entire Smith household and join in the adventures for an unofficial Rick and Morty pop-up in the main room with several themed events, viewing parties and trivia, spaceships galore and more. In tribute to Shoney's restaurant Replay Lincoln Park has partnered with Zizi's Cafe to serve a variety of snacks including Chicken Nuggets with Mulan Szechuan Teriyaki dipping sauce, the Rickshank Rickdemption Burger, Pickle Rick's Mozzarella Sticks, Shoney's Space Fries and Mr. Meeseeks Double Cheesecake. In addition to snacks, guests can sip on a variety of themed cocktails including The Meeseeks, Morty's Mind Blowing Margarita and the Rickhatten, which is served in a keepsake flask.

NAMCO Man Cave

Continuing the special pop-up series, beginning Thursday, November 14, Replay Lincoln Park will host an '80s-themed NAMCO sponsored pop-up experience, which will also kick off the new Thursday '80s nights at the bar as well. Individuals will enjoy the many photo opportunities with NAMCO tapestries, framed art and seven classic NAMCO arcade games including Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Dig Dug, Galaga, Tekken and more through the end the month. Replay Lincoln Park will also offer an extensive specialty cocktail menu for the duration of the pop-up including B52s, Sex on the Beach, Woo Woos, Bartles and Jaymes wine coolers and a weekly $3 shot special every Thursday. With '80s DJs each Thursday and other specials, NAMCO Arcade fanatics will surely be in for a treat with all these classic games and the NAMCO Man Cave, which will always be accessible.

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

Replay Lincoln Park will also host a Mister Rogers' Neighborhood vignette pop-up through Saturday, November 30 as a nostalgic respite in today's society. Featuring the beautiful television house, Mr. Rogers' iconic bench and the town's quirky puppet theatre with Daniel Stripped Tiger, King Friday XII, Lady Elaine Fairchilde and Henrietta Pussycat, this pop-up invites guests to come along to the neighborhood as a place to feel comfortable and welcomed. Adding to the fun and hospitality, Replay Lincoln Park will host a Neighborhood Friendsgiving event catered by Zizi's Café. Regardless of what destination individuals decide to tour, visitors should come prepared wearing their favorite colorful sweater and show their neighborly spirit.

Replay Lincoln Park's Pop-Up Squad, a group of artists that create the concept, décor and artistic elements of Replay's popular pop-ups, is behind the design for the Parks and Recreation pop-up. The team includes Jeremy Steffen, Raquel Hung, Luis Colindres, Tom Molloy, Tristan Young and Adam Michaels.

Replay offers guests over 60 free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay invites guests for great fun 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.

For more information, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660, or follow Replay on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.





