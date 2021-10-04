Replay Lincoln Park Invites Fear Fanatics To “Slasher Museum” Pop-Up Throughout October

Fear not, Halloween fans. Chicago's favorite pop-up bar, Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield, has announced their latest pop up installment, Slasher Museum.

Running now through Sunday, October 31, this Lincoln Park bar has transformed its gaming areas into a manor of the macabre filled with frightening replicas of iconic slashers including Michael Myers, Freddy and Leatherface, complete with themed weekly trivia, costume contests, along with horror movie-themed arcade and pinball games and more, curated by Pop-Up Productions. This event and all of the games are free, with no reservations, tickets, or tokens required.

During this limited time pop-up, there will be spine-chilling themed events that include horror film trivia every Thursday night at 7 pm, along with costume contests, DJ sets on Thursday through Saturday and photo opportunities in replicas of various horror film sets. Fear fanatics will also have the opportunity to trick-or-treatthemselves to deadly delicious cocktails including The Night He Came Home, Vorhees a Jolly Good Fellow, Leatherface, Hello Sidney, Redrum, It's Bloody A-gore-able, Trick-or-Treat shots, and much more that are to die for.

"Everyone loves a good horror film, so we thought this would be the perfect Halloween event not to be missed," said Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park. "We encourage all who love spook, gore, and more to stop by and get haunted this Halloween season!"

The Slasher Museum inspired pop-up is 21+ and is reservation free. Covid-19 restrictions will be practiced, and protocols will be strictly observed to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. Proof of vaccination status is required upon entry along with masks that are required to be worn throughout the bar when not actively eating or drinking.Please note, this is not an official event sanctioned by Slasher films featured throughout.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball, and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.

For more information or to reserve tickets to select events, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660.