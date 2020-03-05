Replay Lincoln Park Hosts SHREK Pop-Up Beginning March 13

As Smash Mouth says: "somebody once told me the world is gonna roll me!" Ogres, Fairy Tale creatures and humans alike are being dropped off in Shrek's swamp at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., for the bar's newest pop-up experience: Welcome To Me Swamp.

Opening to the public on Friday, March 13, just in time for St. Patrick's Day weekend, the Welcome To Me Swamp pop-up offers guests the opportunity to enter the world of Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey, Lord Farquaad, Puss in Boots and the entire gang and be part of a heroic quest far, far away.

The Welcome To Me Swamp Pop-Up will feature custom artwork and several fun photo opportunities with characters and objects from the popular films, including Shrek's swamp, Fiona's tower, the Onion Carriage, Mirror on the Wall and Shrek's Outhouse. Featured events during the pop-up will include an In The Morning, We're Making Waffles Breakfast Party, weekly All-Star Karaoke, Donkey Meet and Greet, Shrek and Fiona Wedding Banquet, Paint and Sip, Meme Caption Contest, trivia and more. Replay Lincoln Park will also host Swamptastic St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, March 14 with a $25 party package available beginning at 10 a.m. that includes a breakfast buffet, bottomless green beer, mimosas, bloody Mary's, premium cocktails and domestic beer, plus free arcade games.

Guests have a variety of options to try Replay Lincoln Park's extensive Shrek-themed specialty cocktail menu, featuring drinks such as The Fairytale, What The Farquaad and Not My Gumdrops. Other delicious concoctions include Happily Never After, Get Out Of My Swamp, Puss In Booze and a variety of themed shots like Get Ogre It and Dragon's Kiss. In collaboration with Empirical Brewery, Replay Lincoln Park will also offer a special green beer: Fiona's Apple, a delicious ale created with Japanese citrus and Granny Smith apple juice.



Replay Lincoln Park's Pop-Up Squad, a group of artists that create the concept, décor and artistic elements of Replay's popular pop-ups, is behind the design for Welcome To Me Swamp. The team includes Jeremy Steffen, Raquel Hung, Luis Colindres, Tom Molloy, Tristan Young and Adam Michaels.



Replay Lincoln Park offers guests over 60 free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay invites guests for great fun 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.



For more information, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com or call (773) 665-5660





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You