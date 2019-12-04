Replay Lincoln Park Hosts A VERY HARRY CHRISTMAS Pop-Up

Hop on the Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 3/4, with acceptance letter in hand, and get ready to fly with Harry, Ron, Hermione and the rest of the wizarding world at Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., for the bar's holiday pop-up: A Very Harry Christmas. Beginning Friday, December 6, guests are invited to test their magical abilities and parseltongue skills and more as Replay Lincoln Park welcomes muggles, witches and wizards alike to a one-of-a-kind experience honoring "The Boy Who Lived." Individuals wishing to experience the magic forever might just have to purchase a time-turner, as the pop-up is slated to run through Sunday, January 5.

A Very Harry Christmas will feature custom artwork and several fun photo opportunities with iconic destinations, characters and objects from the popular series, including The Great Hall, decked out with candles and snow, wreaths and garland, a Christmas tree with presents, Molly Weasley's Christmas Jumpers, framed portraits and more. Those looking to find the perfect wand may stop by Ollivanders: Makers of Fine Wands, and perhaps one lucky visitor might even stumble upon The Elder Wand. Replay Lincoln Park's pop-up will also feature the Flying Ford Anglia 105E Deluxe and The Whomping Willow, which may play some tricks on those who dare come within range of its branches. The Ministry of Magic has also ordered this pop-up be guarded by Dementors, so guests must come prepared with the Patronus Charm, as these foul creatures are loyal to no one. Featured events during the pop-up will include A Yule Ball, Magic Shows, Cosplay Pageant, trivia and much more.

In tribute to the Wizarding World, Replay Lincoln Park has partnered with Zizi's Cafe to serve a variety of magical and delectable treats. Those looking to stuff themselves like Ron at the annual Hogwarts majestic feast can indulge in Hogwarts Housecup Chicken, deliciously seasoned chicken wings. To appease wizards and witches of all tastes, Huffle Pizza Puffs, Pretzel Wands, Paddington Burger and Harry Potter's Treacle Tart, Harry's favorite dessert made with pumpkin, will also be offered. An extensive specialty cocktail menu will also be available for the duration of the pop-up featuring drinks inspired by the four founders of Hogwarts including Helga, Godric, Rowena and Salazar. Other delicious concoctions include Buttered Bier, which is made with vanilla vodka, butterscotch schnapps, cream soda and finished with whipped cream, Marauder's Mull and shots aptly named Dragon's Blood and Voldemalort.

Replay Lincoln Park's Pop-Up Squad, a group of artists that create the concept, décor and artistic elements of Replay's popular pop-ups, is behind the design for the PARKS AND RECREATION pop-up. The team includes Jeremy Steffen, Raquel Hung, Luis Colindres, Tom Molloy, Tristan Young and Adam Michaels





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

Replay Lincoln Park offers guests over 60 free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay invites guests for great fun 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.