Remy Bumppo Theatre Company Announces Marti Lyons as its New Artistic Director

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced Marti Lyons as artistic director. Lyons assumes this role effective immediately. Lyons was selected after a national search led by ALJP Consulting, with a search committee composed of select staff, Core Ensemble members, Board members and representatives of the local community.

Information on the search and its committee may be found here: RemyBumppo.org.

As artistic director, Lyons will support and advance the artistic vision and mission of Remy Bumppo Theatre Company. Leading the Core Ensemble, staff and Board in a process to weave together Remy Bumppo's past identity and accomplishments with a transformative vision for the future, the new artistic director will chart a path forward with integrity and rigor and advance inclusion, diversity, equity, access and anti-racism goals and serve as a leader in ongoing work and education for staff, Board, artists and patrons. In addition, Lyons will lead the season planning and play selection process in collaboration with Remy Bumppo's Core Ensemble and facilitate the production of the highest quality of mainstage and class programming.

Remy Bumppo Board of Directors President Joan Callahan said, "We are excited and honored to welcome Marti Lyons to Remy Bumppo Theatre Company as our new artistic director. Her nationally respected artistry combined with her warmth and passion for collaboration and commitment to multitudes of perspectives will be key for our continued growth. She has a deep respect for our history of ideas, language and ensemble process and will use that to deepen our connections to our present audience and engage with new."

"I am thrilled to join Remy Bumppo as artistic director. Remy Bumppo and I share a passion for language-based work whether extant, new or adaptive. We also share a love for both ensemble-based work as well as new collaborations," added Lyons. "I join Remy Bumppo in a transformative moment in the company, in the country and in the world. As we transform, we honor the work that has come before while striving to ever better ourselves. We are committed to anti-racist and anti-exploitative practices and to operating with transparency, accountability and integrity. I am excited to embark on this journey together."

"Marti Lyons' established reputation as a creative, inclusive and thoughtful theatre practitioner makes her a unique fit for artistic leadership at Remy Bumppo. Through her work as a director, teacher and administrator, she has continually demonstrated her commitment to collaboration, diversity and inclusion, and lifelong learning, all pillars of Remy Bumppo's values," said Executive Director Margaret McCloskey. "I look forward to Marti joining us as a leader and creative force as Remy Bumppo prepares to return from closure, helping to deepen our connection to the Chicago theatre community and bringing our audiences exciting, enlightening theatrical works that showcase our commitment to our values and propel us into the future."

ALJP Consulting began the search process with internal and external stakeholder meetings in pursuit of a holistic understanding of Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's culture and organizational policies and practices, and to gain feedback from a wide variety of perspectives. Candidates met with a diverse group of Remy Bumppo artists, staff, board and Chicago community members. ALJP Consulting led company wide bias awareness training to support an inclusive search process and a diverse group of candidates. ALJP Consulting is a BIPOC owned firm that centers the values of anti-racism, equity, diversity and inclusion in its work with organizations and candidates. ALJP Consulting is a mission-driven firm that employs planning and search services to address the contemporary challenges of nonprofit organizations in the arts and culture sector.

ABOUT MARTI LYONS, artistic director

Marti Lyons most recently directed I, Banquo by Tim Crouch at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the audio production of Kings by Sarah Burgess for Studio Theatre in D.C. Next, Lyons will direct Cymbeline at American Players Theatre. Lyons has also directed How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla at Victory Gardens as part of a co-production with Actors Theatre of Louisville. She also directed Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee (Victory Gardens Theatre, City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Merrimack Repertory Theatre); Witch by Jen Silverman, which won the LA Drama Critic's Circle Award for Best Direction (Geffen Playhouse in LA, Writers Theatre in Chicago); The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess (Writers Theatre); Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías (Victory Gardens Theatre); Botticelli In The Fire by Jordan Tannahill (Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company); The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe and Kings by Sarah Burgess (Studio Theater); Guess Who's Coming To Dinner (The Court Theatre); The Merry Wives of Windsor (Montana Shakespeare in the Parks); Short Shakes! Macbeth and Short Shakes! Romeo and Juliet (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre); Wit (The Hypocrites); The City of Conversation by Anthony Giardina (Northlight Theatre Company). She directed Wondrous Strange by Meg Miroshnik, Martyna Majok, Jen Silverman and Jiehae Park (2016 Humana Festival) and Title And Deed by Will Eno (Lookingglass Theatre Company). Other projects include Laura Marks' Bethany, Marks' Mine and Will Nedved's Body and Blood (The Gift Theatre); Catherine Treischmann's Hot Georgia Sunday and Theresa Rebeck's Seminar (Haven Theatre); Prowess by Ike Holter, The Peacock by Calamity West and The Last Duck by Lucas Neff (Jackalope Theatre); The Play About My Dad by Boo Killebrew (Raven Theatre); Give it all Back by Calamity West, Mai Dang Lao by David Jacobi, 9 Circles by Bill Cain, Maria/Stuart by Jason Grote and co-directed The Golden Dragon (Sideshow Theatre). Lyons is an ensemble member at The Gift Theatre, an artistic associate with Sideshow Theatre and a proud member of SDC.