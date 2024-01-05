Remy Bumppo Reveals Cast, Production, and Creative Teams For LOVE SONG

Performances run March 21 – April 21, 2024 at Theater Wit.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the cast, creative and production teams for Love Song, written by John Kolvenbach and directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons, March 21 – April 21, 2024 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. Previews are Thursday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 24 at 2:30 p.m. with press opening Monday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Regular performances run Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with additional matinees Saturday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4 at 2:30 p.m. and  Saturday, April 13 at 2:30 p.m. Single tickets are $10 - $52 and on sale now at RemyBumppo.org. Groups of 10 or more may call the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150 to receive group discounts and make reservations.  


Beane has always been different. Joan, his sister, is his only real bridge to the outside world, but she is consumed with her own life, climbing the corporate ladder and sparring with her husband, Harry. When Beane falls madly in love with Molly, Beane's world suddenly expands, and the seismic shift forces all of them to reexamine their own relationships and discover new facets of human connection. An off-kilter romantic comedy, Love Song by John Kolvenbach is a quick-witted exploration of the countless complexities of love and the endless capacity of the heart.

 

“I first saw a production of Love Song in London in 2006 and I was so moved that I bought the script in the lobby. John Kolvenbach's use of language and his comic sensibility won me over immediately. I loved that his “rom com” explored so many kinds of love: romantic love, familial love, marital love and self-love. Now, 17 years later, I am delighted to direct Love Song at Remy Bumppo. Together, with a magnificent team of artists, we will create a laugh-out-loud comedy that tugs at the heartstrings,” said Artistic Director Marti Lyons.

 

The cast for Love Song features Ensemble Member Terry Bell* (he/him/his, Beane); Sarah Coakley Price*(she/her/hers, Joan); Isa Arciniegas (she/her/hers, Molly) and Ryan Hallahan* (he/him/his, Harry/Waiter).

* Denotes member of Actors Equity Association 

 

The creative and production team for Love Song includes Artistic Director Marti Lyons (she/her/hers, director); Maddy Brown (she/her/hers, assistant director); Melody Contreras (she/her/hers, dramaturg); Joe Schermoly (he/him/his, scenic designer); Kotryna Hilko (she/her/hers, costume designer); Liz Gomez (she/her/hers, lighting designer); Christopher Kriz (he/him/his, sound designer); Amanda Herrmann (they/them/theirs, props designer);Courtney Abbott (they/them/she/hers, violence and intimacy designer); Abby Letscher (they/them/theirs, assistant lighting designer); Addoris Davis (they/them/she/her, production manager); Harrison Ornelas (he/him/hers, technical director); Emily Altman (she/her/hers), scenic charge artist); Nick Chamernik (he/him/his, head electrician); Matthew Meyer (he/him/his, they/them/theirs), wardrobe supervisor); and Christina Casano (she/her/hers, creative producer).




