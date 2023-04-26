Refracted Will Present Workshop of A PLAY ABOUT DAVID MAMET WRITING A PLAY ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN

Refracted takes audiences behind the scenes of the creative process with a workshop of A PLAY ABOUT David Mamet WRITING A PLAY ABOUT Harvey Weinstein, Mathilde Dratwa's thought-provoking and darkly comedic exploration of the intersection of art, ethics, and power in American society. Refracted will hold four workshop performances May 21 - 31, 2023 at Theater Wit, directed by Tova Wolff.

Francesca is writing a play about David Mamet. Who actually wrote a play about Harvey Weinstein. And she wants to burn it all down. In this cerebral dark comedy, dauntlessly hilarious playwright Mathilde Dratwa confronts THEATRE, Inc.'s institutionalized misogyny, its predators, and her own complicity as a white woman in the world of storytelling. When it comes to processing motherhood, generations of rage and sexism, nothing is too satirical, too violent, or too taboo in the safety of Francesca's mind.

Refracted's A PLAY ABOUT David Mamet WRITING A PLAY ABOUT Harvey Weinstein stars Mackenzie Jones as Francine, William Ryder as The Davids, Jaeda Larkins as Zoe, and Rachel Hauben Combs as Francesca. The play is written by Mathilde Dratwa, and directed by Tova Wolff.

A PLAY ABOUT David Mamet WRITING A PLAY ABOUT Harvey Weinstein will have four workshop performances, Sunday May 21 at 5:30 p.m. and Monday May 22, Tuesday May 30, and Wednesday May 31 at 6:30 p.m. at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. The workshop runs approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission. Tickets are $18 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2239018®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theaterwit.org%2Ftickets%2Fproductions%2F478%2Fperformances%23top?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.