Refracted Theatre to Present THE REFRACTED SALON - Official Launch Event

Refracted Theatre Company, Chicago's newest theatre company, will host its official launch event: The Refracted Salon, on Thursday, July 14, 2022 from 6:30 - 9:30 pm at Guild Row, 3130 N. Rockwell St. in Chicago. The event is free, however reservations are required by visiting refractedco.com/season-2022/salon. Proof of vaccination is required.

Hosted by Artistic Directors Graham Miller and Tova Wolff, The Refracted Salon is an opportunity to meet the new company leadership and become a part of the Refracted Family. The Salon is a one-night event inspired by the "salons" of eighteenth-century France, where intellectuals would discuss revolutionary ideas of the day. The Refracted Salon flips these stodgy, uptight, French historical events into a free-to-attend killer evening that promises a panoply of stellar performances, rowdy debate, food/beverage and delightful debauchery.

The evening's show will kick off with performances from some of Chicago's brightest up and coming voices in the theatre and music world, including Karylin Veres ("Queenie" in Blank Theatre Company's upcoming production of The Wild Party) as well as Sarita Songbird and Jared Jones, regulars of the popular pop-up music gigs, Sofar Sounds. Drinks will be available at Guild Row's cash bar, and light fare will be provided.

The performances will be followed by a live debate, a chance for members of the Refracted community to prove that discourse can be so much more than an angry Twitter war. Debaters will get into silly topics like whether it's better to be a zombie or a human in a zombie apocalypse, as well as more perplexing issues like whether space exploration is colonization.

About Refracted Theatre Company

Refracted's mission is to disrupt socially accepted narratives by telling the "other side of the story." By upending audience expectations through innovation and adaptation, Refracted inspires meaningful discourse centered on empathy and humanity.

Refracted is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that was founded in 2019 in New York City by Graham Miller and Tova Wolff. As a two-year old company, Refracted is proud to have been one of the only theaters in the country that produced two full seasons of live theatre during the pandemic, harnessing its powers of creativity and innovation. Now in its third season in its new home of Chicago, Refracted invites you to get involved as it redefines what theatre can be in order to build a world fueled by curiosity and compassion. Please visit www.refractedco.com for more information and follow Refracted on social media @refractedco.