Red Theater Chicago Opens Season with YOU ARE HAPPY

Join Red Theater for their first production of the 19/20 season: YOU ARE HAPPY by Quebec playwright Rébecca Déraspe. Originally written in French and translated into English by Leanna Brodie, this rapid-fire and poetic production will be performed simultaneously in English and American Sign Language.

Bridget finds her brother Jeremy in a closet attempting suicide. Again. Determined to help him find some kind of happiness, she carts around grocery stores looking for his potential wife. There, she meets Chloe, and her plans to stage a happily-ever-after are finally set.

The cast includes Michelle Mary Schaefer, Brendan Connelly, Emily Turner, Sarah JK Shoemaker, Bowie Foote, and Elana Weiner-Kaplow. YOU ARE HAPPY is co-directed by Mary Kate Ashe and Aaron Sawyer with concept by Giulianna Marchese. The script was translated into ASL through a collaborative process led by Brendan Connelly, Michelle Schaefer, and Mary Kate Ashe.

Lighting designer is Michelle Benda; sound designer is Pavi Proczko; and stage manager is Bronwyn Schlaefer. YOU ARE HAPPY is produced by Executive Director Marisa Lerman and acting Artistic Director Clare Brennan.

YOU ARE HAPPY opens Saturday, October 26th and runs through December 8th at The Edge Off Broadway. There will be a preview performance on Friday, October 25th at 7:30pm. This season, Red Theater is expanding its accessibility efforts by adding a sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, November 24th at 3pm. Captioning will also be available for every performance upon request. Contact Accessibility Coordinator Bronwyn Schlaefer at accessibility@redtheater.org for more details. The Edge is inclusive of all abilities and genders and is most easily accessible by the Bryn Mawr Red Line and the 36 bus.

Tickets are offered on a sliding scale starting at $10 at redtheater.org/tickets





