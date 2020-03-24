Red Clay Dance Moves Spring Program Online

To provide audiences with an inside look at the creation and preparation involved in its spring program, Red Clay Dance Company (RCDC) is sharing a series of videos related to its previously scheduled "Visions & Voices," which intended to consider the question, "How do our bodies manifest the world around and through us?"



"We are, above all, an arts organization that strives to connect with our community," said Founder/Artistic Director and artivist Vershawn Sanders-Ward. "We have been working in the studio for several months with guest choreographers Du'Bois A'Keen and Lela Aisha Jones, both of whom have created world premieres, as well as on my own premiere for the company. We are fortunate to have captured much of that creative process on video and now, in lieu of our live performances, can share it with our audiences and supporters."

Tuesday, March 24: RCDC's Philadelphia residency with Jones, part of the process of creating her world premiere, artistic/soulful labor that expresses dreams for blackness and reciprocity with the natural environment.

Friday, March 27: Sanders-Ward's world premiere FAKE NEWS!, a response to the 2016 "election" that re-examines ideals of capitalism, democracy, immigration and our dangerous obsession with power and media

Tuesday, March 31: Jones' Chicago residency, which took place later in the creation process of we:all ~ gon' die into revivals

Friday, April 3: Footage from RCDC's 5th Anniversary Paint the Town Red fundraiser, coinciding with the original opening night of "Visions & Voices," which would have included the Paint the Town Red post-show party fundraiser

Saturday, April 4: Short film inside the creative process of A'Keen's world premiere INCARNATION 1, which explores the body as archive, altar and access point, set in the present-future but experienced in retrospect, caught in time lapse. The work asks: How do we prepare ourselves to be good ancestors? What are we downloading to pass on? The work features music by Kingsley Ibeneche, Moses Sumney, Shake, and Jessie Reyez; Jovan Landry is the filmmaker; and costumes concept is by Cam A'Keen, styled by KFleye.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You

RCDC is posting its video series during the next two weeks, culminating with the original performance dates of April 3 and 4. The public may view the following on RCDC's Facebook and Instagram pages: