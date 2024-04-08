Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On August 30, 2024, Ravinia FestivalⓇ will host the world premiere of The Voice Of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration, an original tribute concert celebrating the “most awarded female artist of all time” (Guinness World Records), Whitney Houston. This dynamic production celebrates the singer's astounding musical legacy with new, original orchestrations of her sweeping catalog debuted by Chicago Philharmonic. From her legendary Super Bowl XXV performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” to timeless hits “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “Higher Love,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “How Will I Know,” among many others, audiences will be immersed in the world of Whitney as the evening weaves through her iconic songbook, film performances, intimate home videos, and rare never-before-seen photos and footage.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the project, Pat Houston, Executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston said, “We are thrilled to debut The Voice of Whitney at the Ravinia Festival. This venue is steeped in great music, history, and culture. Whitney would have been excited to have her music performed with the acclaimed Chicago Philharmonic. Whitney loved the Chicago metropolitan area; it held a special place in her heart throughout her career. This concert event will be a perfect setting to further demonstrate Whitney's virtuosity as a world-class artist. More importantly, her voice will continue to spread love and joy throughout the world.”

The official and authorized production is a collaboration between Pat Houston and the Estate of Whitney Houston, Park Avenue Artists, and Primary Wave Music. For the first time ever, the performance will showcase the original master recordings of Houston's voice.

Public ticket sales start April 24. Tickets range from $35–$55 and are available only at ravinia.org. Donors to the nonprofit Ravinia receive presale access to tickets.