Raven Theatre Renames East Stage in Honor of Longtime Board Member Stephen Johnson

The newly-renovated theatre will be unveiled to the public during Raven’s upcoming Chicago premiere of Right To Be Forgotten, playing February 9 – March 26, 2023.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Raven Theatre has renamed its 85-seat East Stage "The Johnson Stage," in honor of longtime Board Member and supporter Stephen Johnson. Thanks in part to a generous gift from Johnson, the theatre has been revitalized with new seating and other improvements. The space was officially dedicated during a ceremony on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The newly-renovated theatre will be unveiled to the public during Raven's upcoming Chicago premiere of Right To Be Forgotten, playing February 9 - March 26, 2023.

Comments Raven Managing Director Markie Gray, "It is not an exaggeration to say that Raven Theatre would not be where it is today without Stephen Johnson. His impact on our organization, from board leadership to financial support to care for our staff and artists, is immeasurable. We are honored to have his name on our theatre and hope it inspires others to emulate his true service to the arts."

As Raven Theatre celebrates its 40th anniversary season, theatergoers are also invited to sponsor a new, personalized seat in The Johnson Theatre for $500, which includes an engraved plaque to ensure their legacy with Raven for years to come. For information visit raventheatre.com/support or call (773) 338-6537.

Stephen Johnson joined Raven's Board of Directors in January 2014 and served as the Treasurer until he assumed his current position of President in May 2021. In addition to years of service and philanthropy, he has served as the theatre's volunteer bookkeeper since 2017. Johnson enjoys the intellectual stimulation provided by theater, having retired to Chicago (to live near his two sons and their families after having lived near his daughter and her family while working in the St Louis area) following careers in academia, public accounting and manufacturing. He has a B.A. in History from Austin College and a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.

Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at Prince, Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.



