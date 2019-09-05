Raven Theatre Presents SUNDOWN, YELLOW MOON Chicago Premiere!

Raven Theatre is pleased to launch its 2019-20 season with the Chicago premiere of Rachel Bonds' drama SUNDOWN, YELLOW MOON, featuring music and lyrics by The Bengsons, directed by Artistic Director Cody Estle with music direction by Andra Velis Simon. This warm and delicate play with music is an honest look at the hard work of holding a family together and reconnecting with what we've left behind.

SUNDOWN, YELLOW MOON will play October 3 - November 17, 2019 on Raven's 85-seat East Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at raventheatre.com or by calling (773) 338-2177. The press opening is Monday, October 7 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Jeanne T. Arrigo, Will Casey, Liz Chidester, Diana Coates, Rob Frankel, Jordan Dell Harris and Josh Odor.

In the misty heat of a small southern town, two sisters have come home to handle a crisis. Twins Joey and Ray have just taken their first steps into adulthood while their newly divorced father, Tom, has been suspended from his job. But deep, honest communication doesn't come easy. Seemingly stuck between the future and the past, this family of musicians sings what they can't bring themselves to say.

Comments Artistic Director Cody Estle, "As we enter our 37th season, I'm excited to welcome playwright Rachel Bonds to our theatre. She'll be joining us during the creative process for Sundown, Yellow Moon. This will be my second time working with Rachel. In 2018, I directed the critically acclaimed production of her play Five Mile Lake at Shattered Globe Theatre. Rachel is a gifted writer who has written a beautifully honest play which wrestles with family, returning home, hopes and dreams. This slice of life play with music is sure to move our audiences."

The production team includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Becca Jeffords (lighting design), Eric Backus (sound design), Mealah Heidenreich (props design), Elise Kauzlaric (dialect coach), Catherine Miller (casting director), Cole von Glahn (artistic producer), Ashley Brenon (assistant director), Bobby Huggins (technical director), Jessie Howe (scenic artist), Liz Gomez (master electrician), Ian Liberman (assistant costume designer), Wilhelm Peters (stage manager) and Kate Nagorski (assistant stage manager).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You