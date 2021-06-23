Raven Theatre Presents FRIDAY NIGHTS AT RAVEN Free Outdoor Summer Events

Raven Theatre presents "Friday Nights at Raven," a series of free, safely-hosted outdoor events throughout the summer months in Raven's parking lot at 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

Friday, July 23 at 8 pm

"James and The Giant Peach" Screening

Lot opens at 7:30, event begins at 8 pm, movie begins at sunset.

A screening of the 1996 classic children's film based on the novel by Roald Dahl, whose works are celebrated in this year's Take Flight Summer Camp. The event includes a pre-show discussion with this year's summer camp teaching artists.

Friday, August 6at 8 pm

"Inherit the Wind" Screening

Lot opens at 7:30, event begins at 8 pm, movie begins at sunset.

A screening of Stanley Kramer's classic 1960 film adaptation of the classic play, which Raven had planned to produce in the fall of 2020. The event includes a pre-show discussion with Chicago director Ian Frank, who was slated to direct Raven's production.

Friday, August 20 at 4 pm & 5 pm

Storytelling Flash Mob

Class I: Ages 6-9 (4 pm - 4:45 pm); Class II: Ages 10-14 (5 pm - 5:45 pm)

Join Raven Theatre teaching artists Micah Figueroa and Dana Murphy for two different classes of spontaneous and collaboratively imagined live storytelling experiences.



All events are free and open to the general public. Please RSVP in advance at raventheatre.com/friday-nights-at-raven. Seating will be provided. Limit 50 people per movie screening and 30 children per class.

No masks or social distancing required for the screenings, however children will be required to wear masks for the classes. No parking in the lot; guests are encouraged to use nearby street parking or public transportation.

Registered guests will receive a pre-event email the week of each event with any updates. For more information on Raven's current COVID-19 protocols, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.