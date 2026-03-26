Raven Theatre Appoints Jonathan Berry as New Executive Artistic Director

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Chicago's Raven Theatre Company today announced the departure of Executive Artistic Director Sarah Slight, who heads to a new role as the Associate Artistic Producer at Goodman Theatre, and named Chicago theatre veteran Jonathan Berry as incoming Executive Artistic Director. Berry takes the reins of the Equity northside theatre ahead of its 44th season. The new leadership becomes official on May 1, 2026.

Since Slight stepped into leadership at Raven during its 40th season, the Theatre has presented two Chicago Premieres, four World Premieres, and several of the best-selling shows in the theatre's history including this season's OAK and the current production of Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS, which ends March 29. Raven has hosted, expanded, and elevated partner companies in its 6157 N. Clark complex, including its long-standing partnership with Story Theater and new relationships with About Face, First Floor, and other important Chicago companies. The Raven's first musical, OCTET by Dave Malloy, investigating technology addiction in the current era, will begin performances on April 30.

“The Raven Theatre is thrilled to welcome Jonathan Berry, a remarkable talent of the great Chicago theater tradition,” continued Taylor. “We have had our eye on Jonathan's bold, imaginative leadership for a number of years. We could not be more pleased that his return to Chicago has aligned with the timing of Raven's need. We have the honor of welcoming Jonathan back to Chicago, where his voice belongs. Jonathan's vision is a creative force for Raven's next chapter, and we believe Chicago audiences are in for something extraordinary.”

"The kind of work at Raven Theatre is the reason I returned to Chicago - boldly ambitious while remaining deeply rooted in the Edgewater community," said Jonathan Berry. "I'm excited by the immediacy of the Raven's programming that champions new work while reawakening classic texts. Most of all, I'm drawn to its real care for the people: the artists, the staff, the audience, and the community beyond the theatre's walls. I'm honored to take on this role and continue to build on Raven's commitment to extraordinary, collaborative theater making that connects and enriches the greater Chicago community."

About Jonathan Berry

Jonathan Berry (he/him) is back in Chicago after three years of serving as Artistic Director of The Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor, Maine. He is a proud ensemble member of both Steep Theatre and Griffin Theatre and a former Artistic Producer at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He directed the Steppenwolf productions of: Lindiwe, The Children, You Got Older, Constellations, and the SYA productions of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, The Crucible, and A Separate Peace. Steep Theatre Company: Paris, Red Rex, Earthquakes in London, Posh, The Life and Sort of Death of Eric Argyle, If There Is I Haven't Found it Yet, The Knowledge, Festen, Moment, The Hollow Lands and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. At Griffin, productions include: The North American premieres of Simon Stephens' Punk Rock (Jeff award Director, Lead Actor, and Ensemble) Port, and On the Shore of the Wide World, as well as The Harvest, Winterset, Pocatello, Balm in Gilead, Golden Boy, The Burnt Part Boys, Spring Awakening, Company, Picnic, Time and the Conways, Dead End, The Hostage and Journey's End. Most recently, he directed the Chicago premiere of Ugly Lies the Bone for Shattered Globe and the remount of Andrew Hinderaker's Obliteration.

He was the Assistant Director for Anna D Shapiro's Broadway productions of Of Mice and Men and This is our Youth. Gift Theatre: The world premieres of both Dirty and Suicide, Incorporated, as well as Othello. Goodman Theatre: The Solid Sand Below and The World of Extreme Happiness for their New Stages Festival. Other work includes: American Theatre Company: Kill Floor; American Blues: Little Shop of Horrors and Sideman; Redtwist: Look Back in Anger and Reverb, Chicago Dramatists: I am Going to Change the World; Jackalope Theatre: The Casuals; Strawdog: On the Greenbelt (World Premiere), Conversations on a Homecoming; Remy Bumpo: The Marriage of Figaro; Theatre Mir: The Sea and Caucasian Chalk Circle; Lifeline Theater: The Piano Tuner (Afterdark award – Best Production). He pursued his MFA in directing from Northwestern University. He has taught acting, directing, and viewpoints at University of Michigan, Northwestern University, University of Chicago, Columbia College, Acting Studio Chicago, Bramble, Vagabond, Black Box and served as the director for the ensemble training program at The School at Steppenwolf.