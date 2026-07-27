LOVE STORY Taylor Swift Tribute to Return to Raue Center

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By popular demand, Love Story: Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute starring Rikki Lee Wilson returns to Raue Center For The Arts on Saturday, November 7 at 1 p.m. This high-energy concert celebrates the music of global pop superstar Taylor Swift and promises a fun, family-friendly afternoon perfect for young fans.

Hailed as one of the most authentic Taylor Swift tribute performers in North America, Wilson has captivated audiences across the United States with her powerful vocals, striking resemblance, and vibrant stage presence. With incredible attention to detail, she channels the sound, style, and spirit that have made Taylor Swift one of the most beloved artists of her generation.

Backed by a talented live band and featuring dazzling costume changes, Love Story recreates the excitement of a Taylor Swift concert in an intimate theater setting. Fans will sing along to chart-topping favorites including 'Shake It Off,' 'Blank Space,' 'Love Story,' and many more hits that span Swift's celebrated career.

With its afternoon performance time and upbeat, sing-along atmosphere, this show is an ideal outing for young girls, teens, and families looking to share the joy of live music together. From the empowering lyrics to the energetic performance, Love Story offers a magical concert experience that celebrates the music that has inspired a generation of fans.

Tickets start at $44 | RaueNOW Members tickets start at $28 (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!)

*All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL

ABOUT RAUE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For over 20 years, Raue Center has delivered high-quality, accessible, and affordable programming for the community. Located in the heart of historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, this beautifully restored 1920s-era theatre—named for benefactor Lucile Raue—serves as a regional hub for the performing arts.

A proud member of the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is recognized as one of the nation's finest examples of restored theatre art and décor. The intimate 750-seat venue has welcomed celebrated performers, Broadway productions, musicians, comedians, and artists, becoming a cultural destination and community gathering place.

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