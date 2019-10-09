Raue Center To Host Spooktacular Halloween Bash

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce a frightfully fun fundraiser! Enjoy a spooktacular evening of music, festivities, food and more with Raue Center's 3rd Annual Halloween Bash from 7 - 11 p.m. on October 26, 2019.

"I am extremely excited for this year's Halloween Bash. Every year it gets bigger and better with more things to do and fun to be had - this year is no exception," says Raue Center's Economic Development Manager, James Knight. "There will be music and sideshow style entertainment, an interactive scavenger/puzzle hunt through the theater, terrific food, and specialty cocktails. The bash will also have tarot card readers, costume contests, and more is being added all the time," Knight continues. "We are stacking the deck for what is shaping up to be an incredibly fun night!"

The evening will feature scarily scrumptious food and sideshow wonders including the return of last year's hugely popular flame juggler, sword swallower, sleight of hand magician and more! There will also be scavenger hunts, games and other spooky activities for the whole family as well as live music and entertainment by Milwaukee's own, Dead Man's Carnival!

Come one, come all to the Dead Man's Carnival! Professor Pinkerton's Deadman's Carnival combines a passion for turn-of-the-century Vaudeville with real-deal American roots. Invoking the spirit of the golden age of the circus in a way that honors the past with its authenticity and honors the moment with its sense of urgency. The show is presented in a format that emphasizes crowd interaction, improvisation, and inner group collaboration. Don't miss a party that will be unlike anything you have ever experienced!

Raue Center's Halloween Bash will also feature a haunted theater treasure hunt. EscapeQuest of Crystal Lake presents "The Great Ghost Escape," a spooky, all-ages, interactive ghost story adventure created exclusively for Raue Center! Other spooky fun and games include a scavenger hunt in which kids of all ages can work together or individually to solve clues and collect stamps in their passbook.

Partygoers will also have the chance to participate in a variety of Halloween themed minute-to-win-it games throughout the evening for prizes, including free tickets to Raue Center programming. The bash will also include a costume contest with a cash prize for adults and kids, so partygoers should come dressed to impress! Also, be sure to watch as notable locals take a pie to the face for the arts!

The Halloween Bash will also feature devilishly delectable delights! Enjoy a hearty spread of delicious fare tasty enough to soothe the savage beast of your hunger! Looking for treats that will satisfy even the pickiest goblin or ghoul? Have no fear... the pizza from Georgio's Chicago Pizzeria & Pub is frightfully good! There will also be curious elixirs available at the bar throughout the evening.

Adult tickets are $35 and include one drink ticket (beer and wine or a selection of specialty cocktails), food and entertainment. Kids tickets (18 and under) are $15 and include non-alcoholic beverages (a kiddie cocktail and soda), food, fun and games! A family pass for two adult tickets and two kid tickets may also be purchased for $85, with $10 per additional kids ticket. Please note, the family pass and kids tickets must be purchased at the Box Office. Adult tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.





