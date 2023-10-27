Raue Center School for the Arts to Present On-Camera Acting Masterclass with Austin & Colleen Basis

Raue Center School for the Arts is excited to announce an on-camera acting masterclass with Austin & Colleen Basis on December 9th and 10th, 2023. The two-day, in-person masterclass is open to ages 14-18 for participants and 7+ for observers (those 13 and under must be accompanied by an adult). The class will cover the basics of screen acting, including understanding key on-set terminology, performing for the camera, and more.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of working on camera, such as framing, marks, script and film terminology, and self-tape basics. In addition, each student will have the chance to run through a typical self-tape session, including setting up the tripod, camera/phone, and reader, setting marks and eyelines, refining framing, blocking, and action, and rehearsing and recording the scene.

Austin Basis is an actor, writer, producer, and celebrity ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). He is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio and has worked with renowned actors and directors such as Al Pacino, Faye Dunaway, Ellen Burstyn, Harvey Keitel, and Martin Landau. He has appeared on numerous TV shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS, Homeland, How To Get Away With Murder, Lucifer, Little Fires Everywhere, Supernatural, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Casual, and LAW & ORDER: Criminal Intent. His film credits include J. Edgar (directed by Clint Eastwood), The Other End of the Line, My Sassy Girl, American Zombie, Boxboarders!, Re-Cut, Dead End Drive, Dorian Blues, and First Oscar, in which Austin plays famed Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

Colleen Basis is a Los Angeles-based acting coach and creator of the popular social media graphic "The Actor's Iceberg." She has been an actor since the age of 8 and began teaching acting as a high school student. Her casting experience includes feature films and pilots, working with and learning from veteran Casting Directors Paul Weber (Spartacus and Stargate Series), Jeff Meshel (former NBC VP of Casting), and Tracy Lilienfield (Grace and Frankie). Her long list of clients includes Emmy Award Winner Kerry Washington, People’s Choice Winner Austin Basis (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Reggie Austin (On My Block), Aria Song (Yellowstone), Rebekka Johnson (GLOW), Rachel Drummond (911) and many more recognizable Film & TV actors.

"We're thrilled to bring Austin and Colleen to the Raue Center School for the Arts for this masterclass," said Richard Kuranda, Executive Director of the Raue Center. "This is a wonderful opportunity for young actors to learn the skills they need to take their technique from stage to screen."

The tuition for the masterclass is $100 for participants and $35 for observers, with a 25% discount for RaueNOW FAMILY members. For more information or to register, visit the Raue Center website at rauecenter.org/education

Questions? Email rcsaeducation@rauecenter.org or visit rauecenter.org for more info. For Box Office call 815.356.9212 or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

