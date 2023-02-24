Raue Center School For The Arts To Host ANNIE Actors And A Grammy Winner For Two New Masterclasses!

Raue Center School For The Arts continues its new Masterclass Series with two new selections to cap Raue Center's 2022-23 Season.

Taught by professional artists from across the country, RCSA masterclasses focus on a variety of disciplines and specialties throughout the year including group instruction, one-on-one coaching, Q&A's in Auditioning, Acting, Dancing, and more!

Get an up-close look at the professional musical audition experience on Monday, March 13 from 6:00 - 8:00pm with "The ANNIE Audition Experience" featuring, guest artists Ellie Rose Pulsifer (Annie) and Harrison Drake (Drake, Daddy Warbucks understudy) from the current National Tour of ANNIE opening soon at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre.

Guest artists will take participants through the same audition and casting process that the actors themselves went through to get hired for this lavish, exciting production of one of the most popular musicals of all time. Learn a dance combination from the show! Get taken through a professional audition step-by-step! Find out from ANNIE herself how young artists live on tour!

On Thursday May 18th from 6:30-8:30pm join two-time Grammy-winner Ernie Watts for "A Melodic Approach to Improvisation." Considered one of the most versatile and prolific saxophone players in music, Watts has been playing professionally for over 50 years. He has been featured on over 500 recordings and became "first call" for all the reed instruments for films, TV, and recordings with pop icons such as Marvin Gaye, Steely Dan, Carole King, Frank Zappa, all the Motown artists, and many others. Watts played for 20 years in Johnny Carson's Tonight Show band, always exhibiting his unforgettable trademark sound.

This very special masterclass kicks off Raue Center's Blues Weekend, May 18 - 20. Ernie Watts will discuss how to create musical freedom through discipline and shares stories from his life lived in music for over 60 years and followed by a Q&A.

Tickets for both masterclasses are $20 ($15 for members) Purchase tickets online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Learn more at rauecenter.org/education. Made possible by the generous support of the Johnny Carson Foundation and Advance McHenry County. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Become a RaueNOW Family Member and save 25% on classes and camps!

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming - striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor-Lucile Raue-Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.