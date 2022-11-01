Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center School For The Arts Presents Youth Production Of MAGIC TREE HOUSE: A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS JR.

Jack and Annie help Mr. Dickens face his inner demons and ultimately write one of the greatest holiday stories of all time! 

Nov. 01, 2022  

Raue Center School For The Arts Presents Youth Production Of MAGIC TREE HOUSE: A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS JR.

Raue Center School For The Arts has announced the cast of RCSA Presents' upcoming production of "Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr." Adapted from book #44 of Mary Pope Osborne's award-winning fantasy adventure series, "Ghost Tale" follows Jack and Annie as they journey back in time to the foggy streets of London to meet Charles Dickens, world famous writer, who has a severe case of writer's block. Through a series of fateful interactions and situations, Jack and Annie help Mr. Dickens face his inner demons and ultimately write one of the greatest holiday stories of all time!

At the helm of this production are Director of Education & Cultural Partnerships Robin Irwin as Director, Institutional Advancement Associate Billy Seger as Associate Director & Choreographer, and YMTE Instructor Alayna DeVar as Music Director. Recurring RCSA production members Jessica Urban, Savannah Thomas, and Patty Halajin return as Producer, Teaching Assistant, and Costume Designer respectively. Rounding out the production staff are RCSA newcomers Anna Walker (Production Stage Manager), Adam Milne (Assistant Stage Manager), Trevor Dotson (Scenic Designer & Scenic Artist), Emma Linnea (Lighting Designer), and Chris Tumblin (Technical Manager).

"The Magic Tree House series is very near and dear to my heart," said Director Robin Irwin. "I've read all the books to my daughter, so it's an honor to bring book #44 to life on the Raue Center stage."

"The talent in this cast is absolutely outstanding," said Associate Director & Choreographer Billy Seger. "Our students really stepped it up at auditions, making this casting process one of the most difficult during my time with RCSA."

"Magic Tree House: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens'' runs December 2, 2022 at 7pm, December 3, 2022 at 3pm & 7pm, and December 4, 2022 at 3pm. Tickets are $25 for Adults and $10 for Students. RaueNOW Members receive a 30% discount on tickets. Some restrictions may apply. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.




