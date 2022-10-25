Raue Center School For The Arts Presents New Masterclass Series

Raue Center School For The Arts has announced its newest community engagement initiative: The Masterclass Series!

"Masterclasses offer our patrons and the entire community remarkable opportunities," says Director of Education and Cultural Partnerships Robin Irwin. "We thrive and grow when we are exposed to the unique and varied approaches and ways of thinking expressed by artists at the top of their craft. Masterclasses like these in the city can run as much as $200 per session. So it's a great value, too."

Each installment of the RCSA Masterclass Series will be taught by professional artists from across the country, focusing on different arts disciplines and specialties throughout the year. Attendees are welcome to join as either a participant or spectator. Participants may be asked to join our experts on stage for exercises or practice modules in the class discipline. Spectators are encouraged to observe the process and welcome to participate in the question and answer sessions following the workshop.

The new program successfully launched on Monday, October 3rd at Raue Center For The Arts - conveniently located in downtown Crystal Lake, IL - when Broadway veterans Joy Hermalyn and David Benoit, cast members of the highly lauded production of "Fiddler On The Roof" at The Lyric Opera of Chicago, hosted an audition workshop on the historic Raue Center stage. Participants in the masterclass were not only given feedback on their audition selections and technique, but also treated to an exclusive question and answer session with Hermalyn and Benoit. RCSA alum Estella McCarthy Schultz, understudy for both Shprintze and Bielke in the aforementioned Lyric Opera production of "Fiddler," also made a special appearance during the Q&A session, much to the delight of student participants who have previously worked with Schultz in classes and productions produced by RCSA.

"I was so honored to have had the chance to sing for Joy, David, and Estella," said participant Angie Kells. "They were so present and provided suggestions that made my piece feel relevant to me. I also appreciated how they helped me infuse dynamics into my selection not only vocally and physically, but mindfully as well."

The next installment of the Masterclass Series, "Dancing Through Life," is scheduled for Monday November 14, 2022 and welcomes cast members from the current national tour of "Wicked," now playing at the Nederlander Theater in Chicago. Broadway and television veteran John Bolton (The Wizard), known for his work in the original Broadway casts of "Anastasia" (Vlad) and "A Christmas Story" (The Old Man), and Marina Lazzaretto (Swing), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Schmigidoon," as well as "American In Paris," and "West Side Story" on Broadway, will lead a dance workshop in the style of "Wicked." All attendees are welcome to join us on stage for the dance portion of the workshop. If you are interested in participating in a one-on-one coaching demonstration during the workshop, please email rcsaeduation@rauecenter.org directly to reserve your spot.

Tickets for the Masterclass on November 14th are $10 per participant for current RCSA (or RaueNOW) families and $15 for the general public. You can register on Sawyer and pay in cash or card at the door! Doors will open at 6:00pm and the class will run from 6:30 - 8:30 pm.

"It's really about helping foster artist-citizens that are better prepared for real world experiences when they learn from a variety of Master Teachers with the most current experiences at the highest levels," says Irwin. "There is also a direct benefit to the area as it becomes known as being a community that welcomes artists and champions the arts in all of its forms - encouraging tourism which results in increased foot traffic in the downtown area. This encourages entertainment dollars being spent locally rather than consumers taking those funds to the Chicagoland area."

For more information visit rauecenter.org/education. For questions, please contact our Box Office at at boxoffice@rauecenter.org or 815-356-9212.