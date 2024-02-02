Raue Center Calls For Artists For 6x6 2024

Join Raue Center For The Arts as they host the 6th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.

Call For Artists! Blank canvases are available for purchase ($5 donation) now through May 3rd at Raue Center's box office (26 N. William Street in downtown Crystal Lake) or any of the partner locations, including Out of the Box (Crystal Lake), Creative Arts Inc. (Crystal Lake), Piano Trends (Crystal Lake), and Reprographics (Crystal Lake), Makity Make (Algonquin), and Material Things (Woodstock). The deadline to return the completed artwork is May 13, 2024. Anyone can be an artist! For more information on how to participate in this annual event visit rauecenter.org/6x6-project/

“We are excited to be hosting our 6th annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Fundraiser this year! In these five years, nearly 500 artists contributed almost 1000 individual works of art to support Raue Center’s educational programs, Mission Imagination, and Raue Center School For The Arts. Each year, more artists get involved and the art keeps getting more impressive,” says 6x6 Project Chairperson, Michelle Nowland. “The artwork is uploaded to an auction site and the bidding is all done online. Anyone, local or not, can bid on these mini works of original art and we ship to winning bidders free of charge.”

All artwork submitted to the 6×6 Project will be available for viewing online and can be bid on in an online auction through Auctria.com. This year, bidding will begin on June 10, 2024, and continue through the evening of the public reception at Raue Center on June 29, 2024.

Several mini installations of the art will be on display at various locations for local people to view in person before the reception, including Raue Center, Countryside Flowershop, Out of the Box in Crystal Lake, and Material Things Artisan Market in Woodstock.

All proceeds of the 6x6 Project benefit Raue Center’s educational programs, Mission Imagination, and Raue Center School For The Arts, enriching the lives of over 20,000 children each year in the local community since 2001.

The 6th Annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of Raue Center donors and grantors. If you’d like more information about becoming a sponsor, please email Meredith Schaefer at mschaefer@rauecenter.org. For more information on the 6x6 Project and Raue Center’s educational programs, please visit rauecenter.org or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org.



