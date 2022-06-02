Raue Center Announces Bourbon Country as Artist in Residence

Raue Center has announced that Bourbon Country has been selected as their second resident artist for its 2022-2023 Season! Bourbon Country will kick off Raue Center's second annual outdoor summer series Arts On The Green, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on July 9, 2022, at 7 pm.

"After a competitive review of more than 20 artists or groups, I am proud that Bourbon Country will be the 2022/23 Raue Center Artist in Residence. We had such a rewarding experience with Lynne Jordan, we have high hopes for Bourbon Country. Over the next year, we will work closely with the band to explore their artistic voice. They will develop 4 unique concerts in step with a supportive team at Raue Center and they will undoubtedly take risks that push their artistry into new areas," explains Raue Center's CEO and Artistic Director, Richard Kuranda. "Our artists in residence find that it's a wonderful chance to dedicate time and space to create and experiment with new work or collaborate with new artists and build a unique bond with the audience. They support cultural and artistic exchange, nurture experimentation and new ideas, and support research and the development of new work."

"Bourbon Country is thrilled to be the Resident Artist for the Raue Center's 2022-2023 season," says founding member Randy Leggee. "Bourbon Country's roots are deep in McHenry County and to be able to partner with the top creative, diversified, artistic outlet in our county is a wonderful opportunity. The Raue Center for the Arts has brought so much to our community and we are excited to be able to expand/create our musical journey through this Resident Artist platform."

The origin of Bourbon Country goes back to 2012 when Randy Leggee and Nathan Masey shared a common thread of music in churches and entertainment venues. When Nathan moved to California, Warren Pohl joined Bourbon Country, bringing decades of successful band experience and a plan to get a classic rock genre to compliment the country music.

While continuing to deliver country hits from the past and present, Bourbon Country has evolved once again with the addition of seasoned music professionals Jody and Paul Fields and Wade Frazier. Together they have decades of successful individual and band experience in jazz, theater, rock, and country. In addition, they have created one of the most vital vocal bands around. Bourbon Country has influences varying widely from Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks to the Carpenters and everything in between. The core of Bourbon Country now includes the additional sounds of the Eagles, Doobie Brothers, Elton John, James Taylor, Van Morrison, America, and rounds out that lineup with music as diverse as songs from Adele, Jim Croce, Coldplay, Cat Stevens, Walker Hayes, Florida Georgia Line & more.

"When you sit down and listen to this band, you are reminded of how collaboration works," said Raue Center executive director Richard Kuranda. "They all are great as individuals, but when they start to jam, something organically wonderful kicks in, and you feel it. The music does come alive. We are lucky to have Bourbon County coming to Arts on the Green!"

Bourbon Country continues to expand its musical palette but always delivers the best in popular music from multiple styles. Now, as Raue Center's 2022-23 artists in residence, Bourbon Country will be a crowd-pleaser all year long!







You can catch Raue Center's 2021-22 season artist in residence and Chicagoland favorite, Lynne Jordan at the City Winery and the Chicago Blues Festival! For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.





Raue Center recommends masks for all patrons 2+. Raue Center Covid-19 protocols and event requirements are subject to change and may vary by event. Be sure to check your event page on our website to confirm the requirements for your specific event.