Random Acts to Launch Season of Festivals This Month Featuring RED RIBBONS OF LOVE & More

Comedian Matt Brown will perform a live set, with refreshments and more.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Random Acts will launch a season of festivals on Saturday, June 10th, with a celebratory event at the Flat Iron Arts Building in Wicker Park. Comedian Matt Brown will perform a live set, with refreshments and more beginning at 7pm.

The same evening, a special screening of Red Ribbons of Love from Pauley Perrette (NCIS, Almost Famous) will kick off the streaming festival at RandomActsNetwork.com. Random Acts of Comedy will stream along with official RAINBOWFEST picks throughout June. Selected works come from across the globe and feature diverse genres, artists, and themes.

Comedy films include The Auditions, Boob Cockpit, Detective Tickles, A Milli, and SPITBALL (US), with international picks Are We Doing This? (UK), Break a Leg, Guys (Spain), The Martin Decker Show (UK), Office Offence (IE), The R Word (AU), spag bol (UK), and Spiricom (Spain).

RAINBOWFEST selections from the US include Black Woman White Man, Fire Flower, The Little Piratemaid, Loverboy, Off-Key, The Old Man in the Rocking Chair, Other Dan's Ex-Girlfriend, Rainbow Speed Dating, Ross Levine: She Does Me, Shibaa, and Skating Free. International picks include First Love (AU), My Dick and My Bike (FR), The Exchange (PR), and Three Nights a Week (FR).

A festival pass can be purchased for $5 at RandomActsNetwork.com.

Since launching in April 2020, festivals from Random Acts have featured special appearances from Tony Todd (Candyman), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Crystal Skillman (Marvel), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Jay Duplass (Room 104), Julane Sullivan (Award-Winning Makeup Artist) and more.

Festival partners include All Dressed Up Costumes, Asylum Books, Campana Pictures, Carvana, The New 400 Theatres, International Chicago, the Scary Stories Podcast. Kerrygold, Scare Street Media, and Vimeo.

About Random Acts

Random Acts has produced immersive events in Chicago since 2015, launching audio and video production in 2020. Series include Scary Stories Around the Fire, a top 5% podcast on Spotify, along with comedy series Channel 13 and specials like Freak Show Cabaret.



