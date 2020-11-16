Random Acts Announces THE DIPLOMATS

The stream will be available beginning this Thanksgiving (November 26, 2020).

Fresh off the success of Random Acts' digital production of Scary Stories: Dark Web, the company will present THE DIPLOMATS by Nelson Diaz-Marcano, available to stream beginning this Thanksgiving (November 26, 2020). Patrons can make a suggested donation or request the private link to view the production at RandomActsChicago.com through December 7.

In THE DIPLOMATS, close friends Annie and Carlos have reunited after years apart in the fall of 2016. While it first seems their relationship hasn't changed, an unexpected guest raises questions that cause them to confront their reality and the foundations of their friendship. OnStage Blog calls it "often funny, but also poignant...a deep reflection of the broader situation."

The cast includes Associate Producer Brandon Rodriguez joined by Courtney Feiler and Chase Wheaton-Werle. Salvio Gado directs. An interview with playwright Nelson Diaz-Marcano will be shared across Random Acts' channels in the coming days.

Nelson Diaz-Marcano is a Puerto Rican playwright based in New York City. Nelson's main artistic mission is to raise awareness about the contrasting cultures that form the communities of this nation and in doing so, explore how they all fit together in the American experiment. His plays have been developed by Milagro Theatre, the William Inge Theatre Festival, Wordsmyth, Classical Theatre of Harlem, and The Parsnip Ship among others. His work has received awards from the Samuel French OOB FEstival, the Fresh Fruit Festival, and the Downtown Urban Arts Festival (Radical.) Learn more at ndmstrikes.com.

THE DIPLOMATS AT A GLANCE:

Streaming ON DEMAND November 26 - December 7, 2020

Visit RandomActsChicago.com to make your suggested donation or request the link.

Random Acts quickly adapted to 2020, presenting the RATFest Digital Fringe Festival online for over 3,000 viewers this April. This was followed by SCARY STORIES: DARK WEB and the Random Acts of Horror Festival, which reached over 20,000 screens this fall.

Learn more about Random Acts and THE DIPLOMATS by visiting RandomActsChicago.com. Follow along on social media @randomactschi.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You