Random Acts Announces “Red Riding Hood” Premiere and More Upcoming Projects

After reaching 75 countries and over one million screens, Random Acts has announced the first wave of projects for the rest of 2022. Up next is a Home Movies presentation of "Red Riding Hood," in which professional actors recreate a Hollywood film from home in one take.

Set in a medieval village haunted by a werewolf, a young girl falls for an orphaned woodcutter, much to her family's displeasure. The script is based on the 2011 film from director Catherine Hardwicke ("Twilight") and features sexier, more adult themes than your typical fairytale.

"Red Riding Hood" will premiere Friday, May 27th at 8pm. Tickets to access the stream are available from $1, with proceeds split among the artists. An encore stream will take place on Wednesday, June 1 at 7pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RandomActsNetwork.com.

The cast of "Red Riding Hood" includes Shannon Leigh Webber, Angie Campbell, Kieran Cronin, Merrick McWherter, Daria Koon, Dylan Kerr, Hannah Mary Simpson, Howard Raik, Sam Rude, Kelly Hogan, Aaron Holland, Abby Gilster, Meggie Edwards, and Theresa Liebhart. The event is produced by Bryan Renaud and Sam Hess.

Random Acts releases new content almost every day, including ongoing series "Channel 13" now in its second year, along with the audio comedy "MPR Radio" and talk show podcast "The High Five." The company has also announced that pre-production has begun on a new chapter in the "Scary Stories" series, which has featured a live show (2019), a film (2020) and the worldwide "Scary Stories Around the Fire" podcast, which is the #1 Fiction Podcast on Goodpods. Additional details, including the plot, casting, and release date, will be announced soon.

Details on all Random Acts productions can be found at RandomActsNetwork.com or on social media @randomactsnet. The company has created approachable art since 2015, with collaborators including Crystal Skillman (Mary & Max, Adventure Time), Tony Todd (Candyman), Sadieh Rifai (Shining Girls), and Meg Stalter (Hacks).

TicketLeap: https://random-acts-chicago.ticketleap.com/red-riding-hood/