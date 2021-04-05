Rachel Lynett Theatre Company Announces PLAYWRIGHT SLAM!

Join Rachel Lynett Theatre Company on April 11 to hear playwrights Adrienne Dawes, Darcy Parker Bruce, Ian August, and Rachel Lynett perform monologues from their own work and vote on your favorites.

Each of the playwrights will perform 3 different monologues from their own plays. Throughout the evening, audience will vote on their favorites and the winning playwright will receive a portion of ticket sales and the honor of winning the slam.

THE PLAYWRIGHTS

Adrienne Dawes (she/her) is a playwright, producer, and teaching artist originally from Austin, TX. Her full-length plays have been produced by Salvage Vanguard Theater (Austin, TX), Sacred Fools (Los Angeles, CA), and American Theatre Company (Tulsa, OK). Adrienne has recently developed new work with Salt Lake Acting Company, Queen City New Play Initiative, the Workshop Theater, the Fire This Time Festival, B Street Theatre, and Teatro Milagro. Adrienne is a 2020 MAPFund grantee and a current resident artist with Colt Coeur. Adrienne is a member of the Dramatists Guild, ScriptWorks, and a company member of Salvage Vanguard Theater. Follow her online at www.adriennedawes.com or @heckleher

Adrienne will be performing monologues from her plays Hairy & Sherri, Denim Doves, and This Bitch: Esta Sangre Quiero.

Darcy Parker Bruce is a playwright, stargazer, and coffee enthusiast from New Haven, CT. You can find their play Always Plenty of Light at the Starlight All Night Diner through Broadway Play Publishing.

Darcy will be performing monologues from their play, Kingdom of Ghosts.

Ian August is an award-winning, internationally-produced playwright. His plays have been developed at the Powerhouse Theatre Festival, the Great Plains Theatre Conference, Ashland New Plays Festival, Red Mountain Theatre Company, Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, New Jersey Repertory Company, Wordsmyth Theatre Company, the Garry Marshall Theatre, UC Davis Dept. of Theatre and Dance, the Philadelphia Artists Collective, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the NY and Edinburgh Fringe Festivals, and elsewhere. He is a founding member of the American Theatre Group's Playwrights Lab, and a graduated member of PlayPenn's playwriting lab, The Foundry. Several of Mr. August's plays have been published by Sam French Inc., Smith and Kraus Publishing, and Pipeline / Applause Books. He was a 2019 Playwright in Residence at the William Inge Center for the Arts in Independence, Kansas, and a recipient of an Independent Artist Fellowship from the NJ Council for the Arts. Mr. August lives at a boarding school with one husband, two cats, and forty-six teenage daughters. ianaugustplaywright.com

Ian will be performing monologues from his plays THE EXCAVATION OF MARY ANNING, EVERYTHING YOU CAN DO (TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER PLACE, and RUN RABBIT RUN.

Rachel Lynett (she/they) is a playwright, producer, and teaching artist. Her plays have been featured at Magic Theatre, Mirrorbox Theatre, Laboratory Theatre of Florida, Barrington Stage Company, Theatre Lab, Theatre Prometheus, Florida Studio Theatre, Laughing Pig Theatre Company, Capital Repertory Theatre, Teatro Espejo, the Kennedy Center Page to Stage festival, Theatresquared, Equity Library Theatre, Chicago, Talk Back Theatre, American Stage Theatre Company, and Orlando Shakespeare Theatre. Recently, Last Night and HE DID IT made the 2020 Kilroy's List. Rachel Lynett is also a Visiting Assistant Professor at Alfred University, the Artistic Director of Rachel Lynett Theatre Company, and the Executive Director for Page by Page.

Rachel will be performing monologues from their plays, Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You too August Wilson), Dear Helena, and Adored You.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite or by season pass. This production - like all shows and special events in our 2020/2021 season - will be hosted on Zoom. Get your tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/preview?eid=146769689091

Audience members will receive a link via email to the Zoom meeting the week of the show.