Prop Thtr's THE CLEANUP Announces Community and Family Events

Prop Thtr today has announced a schedule of community and family events that will occur during THE CLEANUP's run at the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture on October 21 - November 19, 2022.



THE CLEANUP is a nuanced, character-driven story of love, friendship, and the messes we make in their pursuit. Written by Hallie Palladino and directed by Jen Poulin, this stealthy-substantive comedy featuring Lucy Carapetyan, Lynnette Li, Chad Patterson, and Brandon Rivera, is set behind the scenes at a DIY preschool co-op and is a window into the often invisible struggles of toddler parents.

Sunday, October 23

Guided Discussion: How Can We (Re)Build Our Parenting Communities in this Mid-Pandemic Moment? Lauren Grossman, Executive Director of Across the Table, leads a conversation about applying the lessons of the pandemic at the community level as we find our footing in a changed world.

Thursday, October 27

Join Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) for a pre-show drinks mixer at Las Tablas on Lincoln (2942 N. Lincoln) sponsored by Compass Real Estate's "Team Weinert & Walker", and a post-show panel discussion, "How Your Theatre Can Become a More Equitable Employer of Parents and Caregivers." Panelists include Gabrielle Randle-Bent (Court Theatre), Kate Welham (Goodman Theatre), Natty Galde (Teatro Vista), Elsa Hiltner, and Jen Poulin (director, THE CLEANUP), discuss the state of the live theatre industry as it works to become more accessible to creators and performers with children.

Saturday, October 29

An accessible Open Captioned Performance of THE CLEANUP in partnership with the Chicago Cultural Accessibility Consortum.

Sunday, October 30

Halloween crafting with StudioUs for children ages 4-11 while parents enjoy a matinee performance of THE CLEANUP. Advance booking required; see box office website for details.

Thursday, November 3

Join THE CLEANUP for Queer Dads' Night Out, featuring a pre-show drinks mixer at Tied House (3157 N. Southport Ave.), and a post-show panel discussion, "Queer Fatherhood and Navigating School Participation" in partnership with Gay Fathers of Greater Chicago and moderated by Rufus Gonzales, Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychology, Loyola University.

Sunday, November 6

Baby-Friendly Matinee of THE CLEANUP, featuring childcare provided by Jovie for children 0-6 (advance booking required). Infants are welcome in the theater on the lap of a ticketed adult. This performance features an extended intermission to accommodate babycare and house lights remaining dim to facilitate feeding.

Thursday, November 10

Mom's Night Out, sponsored by Lincoln Park Area Moms and featuring a pre-show drinks mixer. Join the LPAM to RSVP.

Sunday, November 13

Theater Games forKids, while parents watch the matinee. American Eagle Productions hosts theater games for children ages 5-12 during the matinee performance of THE CLEANUP. Advance booking is required. See the box office website for details.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 3:00 p.m. on Sundays during the show's run, October 21 - November 19, 2022. Tickets are $32 for general admission and $10 for students and industry. Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203481®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fathenaeumcenter.org%2Fevents%2F2022%2Fthe-cleanup?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



About THE CLEANUP

Playwright: Hallie Palladino

Director: Jen Poulin

Cast: Lucy Carapetyan, Lynnette Li, Chad Patterson, and Brandon RiveraUnderstudies: Christine Chang, Tony DiPisa, Norah Flaherty, and Chris Lysy

Seeking community post-quarantine, Nicole enrolls her toddler at The Learning Co-Op, a parent-run DIY preschool, where she's assigned to Sunday night cleanup crew. There she meets Logan, a swoon-worthy superdad. To get closer she becomes the school's star volunteer, causing the burnt-out founders to tap her as their replacement. THE CLEANUP is a tale of love, friendship, and the messes we make in their pursuit.