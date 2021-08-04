PrideArts Festival Extends With Addition Of TRUMAN AND TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION

PrideArts today announced the extension of its streaming summer film festival, which began on July 1 and was planned to run through August 14. The festival, currently in its third week, will now run through August 22, with the addition of a one-week run of the new documentary TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION. TRUMAN & TENNESSEE is a captivating dual-portrait documentary about the brilliant work, personal struggles, and cultural impact of iconic American writers Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams. It was released June 18 in select theaters and virtual cinema nationwide, though it has not yet been released theatrically in Chicago. The film by American documentary filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland will stream via the PrideArts website (www.pridearts.org) from Sunday, August 15 through Sunday, August 22.

Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams - writers, celebrities, geniuses - catapulted to fame in the 1950s, sparking a friendship and rivalry spanning nearly 40 years until their deaths within a year of each other. Inextricably entwined, and fixtures of their age, they were creative powerhouses (and gay men) who dealt with success and its evanescence in vastly different ways.

In TRUMAN & TENNESSEE: AN INTIMATE CONVERSATION, filmmaker Lisa Immordino Vreeland (LOVE, CECIL, PEGGY GUGGENHEIM: ART ADDICT, DIANA VREELAND: THE EYE HAS TO TRAVEL) brings the two forces together in a unique and fascinating tête- à-tête, comparing and contrasting their trajectories through dueling voices - the writers' own, culled from archival footage, and the voices of actors Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto (THE BOYS IN THE BAND) portraying, respectively, Capote and Williams at various stages of their lives. Both created rich, imaginary worlds, and characters (Blanche DuBois, Holly Golightly) that left indelible marks on the era - and both paid the price of colossal success and fame through alcoholism and periods of artistic stagnation. Immordino Vreeland, whose growing body of work examines the working lives and social impact of 20th-century creative visionaries, adds two more remarkable subjects to her oeuvre, tumultuous compatriots who electrified the culture with words steeped in the nascent forces that shaped them.

The PrideArts Summer Film Festival began on July 18, with the first of three separate weeklong programs of queer-themed short films from around the world. The third and final program, featuring 10 shorts, began Sunday, August 1 and continues through Saturday, August 7.The festival will continue August 8 -14 with a weeklong streaming of BOY MEETS BOY, a new feature film by German filmmaker Daniel Sanchez Lopez that has earned acclaim in international festivals and is set to enjoy a theatrical release in Europe. Sanchez Lopez's film follows two young men - a Brit and a German - who meet online for sex, but who develop a deeper connection over one long night in Berlin. The festival will conclude with the weeklong streaming run of TRUMAN & TENNESSEE, from Sunday, August 15 - Sunday, August 22.



Access to each program - Shorts Program C, BOY MEETS BOY, or TRUMAN & TENNESSEE, will be $12.00, which will grant viewing of the program or feature purchased for a full week - allowing audiences greater flexibility in viewing the films at their leisure. Tickets and more information will be available shortly at www.pridearts.org.



PrideArts will stream a program of Lesbian-themed shorts, entitled DYKES, CAMERA, ACTION, from September 19 to 29, 2021. Titles to be announced shortly.