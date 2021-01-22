PrideArts Announces Repeat Performance of TWELFTH NIGHT

Pride Arts' live virtual reading of an adaptation of Shakespeare's gender-bending comedy TWELFTH NIGHT, directed by Peter Vamvakas and originally performed on January 12, will give a second live performance on February 2 at 7 pm. A cast of seven will play all roles, providing the opportunity for intriguing double casting. Once again, Shakira Searle will play both twins separated by a shipwreck - Viola, who pretends to be a man after landing on the shore in the kingdom of Illyria; and her twin brother Sebastian, who is missing and presumed dead after the storm at sea. Joining the cast are Anne Marie Lewis as Duke Orsino and Sir Andrew Aguecheek, and Sarafina Vecchio as Olivia and Fabian. Continuing in the cast from the January 12 performance are Maggie Clennon-Reberg as Maria, Valentine, and First Officer; Thomas M. Shea as Sir Toby Belch, Curio, and Second Officer; Alicia Berneche as Festy, Jesty, Malvolio and Priest; and director Vamvakas as Antonio and Sea Captain. Eileen Scandiffio is Stage Manager.

Vamvakas says, "My approach to directing this adaptation of TWELFTH NIGHT is to ignore the pitfalls of gender specific casting and to cast based on talent alone. What makes TWELFTH NIGHT perfect for the Pride in Place series is it questions conventional ideas about gender and sexuality, portraying gender as performative and suggesting erotic possibilities between same-sex pairs. "

Other upcoming readings include Tarell Alvin McCraney 's MARCUS; OR THE SECRET OF SWEET on January 26, directed by Christian Helem ; the world premiere comedy SHUT UP KISS ME by Sophia Zinger, directed by Hannah Ottenfeld; and LESBIAN SHORTS, a program of short plays directed by Amber Mandley, on February 16.

Costs to view are $10.00 per reading and tickets are available at pridearts.org/tickets

In Shakespeare's classic comedy of gender identity and mistaken identities, a shipwreck off the coast of Illyria separates the twin siblings Viola and Sebastian. After Viola lands safely on shore, with Sebastian presumed dead, Viola pretends to be a man called Cesario and finds a job as servant to the Duke Orsino. Orsino is in love with Olivia, who is deep in grief over the death of brother and refuses to see Orsino. Orsino sends "Cesario" to deliver a message, but the situation becomes more complicated when Olivia falls in love with Viola/Cesario, believing her to be a man. That and further mischief in Olivia's court cause much confusion before the final resolution.