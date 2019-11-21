Pride Films and Plays and The Arc Theatre Announces Cast for STOP KISS

Full cast and crew have been announced for Pride Films and Plays co-production with The Arc Theatre of STOP KISS, by the American playwright Diana Son. It tells the story of two women, Sara and Callie, who are assaulted on the street after their first kiss. STOP KISS was first produced Off-Broadway in 1998 at The Public Theater in New York City. Kanomé Jones will direct. The play will be performed in the intimate Buena stage at the Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway. The press opening is Thursday, January 16, 2020, following a preview on Wednesday, January 15.

Jones's cast, announced today, will include Kylie Anderson (Sara), Joe Faifer (Peter/Detective Cole), Sheila Landahl (Mrs.Winsley/Nurse), Flavia Pallozzi (Callie), and Shane Novoa Rhoades (George). The production team includes Jessica Baldinger (Set Designer), Jennifer Mohr (Costume Designer), Mike McShane (Lighting/Sound Designer), Gaby Labotka (Intimacy Director), Kimberly Logan (Assistant Director), Shannon Metts (Production Assistant), Carinne Uslar (Stage Manager), and Natalie Sallee (Producer).



Tickets are $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays) and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.



LISTING INFORMATION



STOP KISS

By Diana Son

Directed by Kanomé Jones

Co-Production with The Arc Theatre

January 16 - February 9, 2020

Preview Wednesday January 15, 2020

Press Opening Thursday January 16, 2020

Regular Run:

January 16 - February 9, 2020; Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 5 pm, Mondays January 27 and February 3 at 7:30 pm



Ticket prices:

$40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays)

The Buena, Pride Arts Center, 4147 N. Broadway, Chicago

Tickets available by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222 or online at www.pridefilmsandplays.com



Sara and Callie are walking through New York City's West Village very late at night, when they share their first kiss. This leads to a vicious attack by an angry bystander that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate. VARIETY called it "A poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably."





BIOS

Diana Son (Playwright) is the author of the plays STOP KISS, SATELLITES, BOY, R.A.W. ('CAUSE I'M A WOMAN) and others. Stop Kiss and Satellites premiered at The Public Theater in NYC. STOP KISS won the GLAAD Media Award for Best New York Production and Ms. Son won the Berilla Kerr Award for playwriting. STOP KISS has been produced at hundreds of theatres regionally and abroad. Her works have been produced at La Jolla Playhouse, Seattle Rep, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Woolly Mammoth and others. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and three sons.



Kanomé Jones (Director) works in Chicago as a director and casting director. She is the Casting & Producing Associate at Victory Gardens Theater and the Associate Producer for Midsommer Flight. Recent Directing Credits include: PLAINCLOTHES (Co-Director w/Spenser Davis, Broken Nose Theater), SHE KILLS MONSTERS (Aurora University), KINGDOM (World Premiere, Broken Nose Theater). Assistant Directing Credits include: MANSFIELD PARK (Northlight Theatre, dir. Stuart Carden), RADIO GOLF (Court Theater, dir. Ron OJ Parson), and INSURRECTION: HOLDING HISTORY (Stage Left Theater, dir. Wardell Julius Clark). She has cast shows with several companies including Strawdog Theater, Raven Theatre, City Lit Theater, Midsommer Flight & Waltzing Mechanics. Kanomé is an alum of the apprenticeship program at Actors Theatre of Louisville and holds a BFA in Acting from Missouri State University.









Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You