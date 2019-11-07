Pride Films and Plays' Announces Cast for Production of THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING by Norman Allen



Full cast and crew have been announced for Pride Films and Plays' production of THE CHRISTMAS FOUNDLING, by Norman Allen. The play is the story of a 10-year old boy who was found as an infant in the California Sierras by two Gold Rush miners one Christmas Eve. The men raised him as their child, but his idyllic life is interrupted when an aunt unexpectedly arrives with the intention of taking the boy to Boston to receive a formal education. Danne W. Taylor, known for his roles in Pride Films and Plays' HIS GREATNESS and HURRICANE DAMAGE, will direct. The play was first produced in 2001 as a commissioned play by the Sierra Repertory Theatre of Sonora, California. The Pride Films and Plays production will include songs of the period arranged by Music Director Michael Mc Bride. The production will play in the Pride Arts Center's intimate Buena Theatre at 4147 N. Broadway. Press opening is Saturday, December 7 at 8:00 pm, following previews on December 5 and 6 and playing through Sunday, January 5, 2020.



Taylor announced his cast today, which will include fifth-grader Henry Lombardo as the foundling, Tom. Lombardo has appeared professionally on Chicago stages in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Goodman, in AN INSPECTOR CALLS at Chicago Shakespeare, and in LUISA MILLER at Lyric Opera of Chicago, among other credits. Also in the cast are Fiore Barbini (Hoke), Michael D. Graham (Old Jake), Leo LaCamera (Moscow), Max McKune (Georgia), Zane Sade (Boston), and BethAnn Smukowski (Aunt Sarah). The production team will include Michael McBride (Music Director), Kailee Tomasic (Scenic Designer), Robert Eric West (Costume Designer), and Mike McShane (Lighting Designer).



Tickets are $40 premium reserved seats, $30 general reserved seats, $25 students and seniors (not valid Saturdays) and are on sale now at www.pridefilmsandplays.com or by phone at 866-811-4111 or 773-857-0222.





