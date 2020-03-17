Pride Films And Plays To Suspend Performances Of DEX & ABBY And FIVE ENCOUNTERS ON A SITE CALLED CRAIGSLIST

Pride Films and Plays announces that performances of both its current productions - DEX & ABBY and FIVE ENCOUNTERS ON A SITE CALLED CRAIGSLIST - are suspended until further notice. Both productions may continue at a later date if circumstances permit. T

he Jeff-recommended DEX & ABBY opened on February 24 and had been scheduled to play through March 29 in the 85-seat Broadway Theatre of the Pride Arts Center. FIVE ENCOUNTERS ON A SITE CALLED CRAIGSLIST - a one-performer performance art piece playing Saturdays at 10 pm and Sundays and Mondays at 8 pm on the DEX & ABBY set - opened on November 10 and had been scheduled to play through April 12. The LESBIAN FILM FESTIVAL planned for March 30 has also been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Other upcoming productions - I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER and THE QUEEN'S FOOL: A QUEER FAIRYTALE are still planned to play as scheduled, with previews beginning on April 23 and May 7, respectively.



Patrons holding tickets to cancelled performances may request refunds by contacting the box office by e-mail at info@pridefilmsandplays.com or by calling 773-857-0222. While we will happily refund you, we also ask you to consider showing support for the artists and staff by using your balance towards a future production or returning your tickets as a tax-deductible contribution for the total value to Pride Films and Plays, a recognized 501c3 non-profit organization. Contributions to this and other arts organizations are even more appreciated than usual in this challenging period, to help replace the ticket sales revenue that will be lost. Donations may be made online at http://pridefilmsandplays.com/support-us/ or by calling 773-857-0222.





