Porchlight Music Theatre Shares Youth Class Schedules for Fall 2021

Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the return of its Youth Classes this fall, September 25 - December 19.

The Youth Classes are designed to teach young actors musical theatre skills from beginners to advanced. Classes are held at the Holtschneider Performance Center at the DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St. Tuition is $400 - $650 based on the class level with payment plans and scholarships available for all youth programming. For specific questions regarding classes and admissions please email Porchlight Education Director Rebeccah Singer at rebeccah@porchlightmusictheatre.org. For general class information and registration, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Classes will meet in small, masked pods to ensure the safety of students and Teaching Artists. Final class performances may be in-person or virtual depending on CDC and city recommendations.

As Chicago's home for music theatre, Porchlight believes in the power of studying theatre to build self-confidence, creative thinking and open us all up to be more empathetic and caring humans. The youth classes, with professional actors as instructors, teach basics to advanced skills in all areas of music theatre performance: dance, music and acting. Courses are designed to build sequentially, with the youngest actors focusing on foundations and the most advanced young artists creating a full production. Young artists are welcome to join at any stage. Class levels are repeatable as each season features new songs, ensembles and final performances.

The Fall 2021 Youth Class schedule includes:

Broadway Basics

Ages 7 - 10

September 25 - December 18 (no class Nov. 27)

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $400

Enter the world of music, drama, dance, writing and more while practicing teamwork, communication and problem-solving. Young performers will be introduced to their actor tools, with lots of time for playing games and making new friends. At the end of the session join Porchlight for a final performance to celebrate all your young actors' work.

Music Theatre Bootcamp

Ages 11 - 13

September 25 - December 18 (no class Nov. 27)

Saturdays, 1 - 3 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $500

Intermediate actors build on the basics to learn about building an ensemble, singing in harmony and creating more challenging characters. Actors will write their own story paired with musical theatre classics and new hits to share with family and friends at the end of the term.

Advanced Music Theatre Performance

Ages 14 - 17

September 26 - December 19 (no class Nov. 28)

Sundays, 3:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $650

Our most advanced actors will tackle challenging choreography, music and scene study to create a final showcase that highlights both ensemble and individual work. Actors will receive additional masterclasses and pre-professional training to round out their skills.

All class content, dates, times, etc. are subject to change. For the most up to date information, please visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/events/youth-classes/.