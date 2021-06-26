Porchlight Music Theatre Announces The 'Porchlight Carolers' With Two Options To Get Your Holidays Swinging

Chicago's leader in music theatre, award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre introduces the Porchlight Carolers, the perfect complement to any and all holiday happenings.

From office parties to open houses, family gatherings and more, the Porchlight Carolers are available to deck the halls and help spread the joy of the holiday season with two different offerings, Home Front Festivities, which includes carolers dressed in 1940s costumes and singing Holiday songs of that time, and Santa Babies, a 1950s themed offering with Eisenhower-era ensembles and music.

The Porchlight Carolers are available in groups of four and eight carolers with performances from 60 - 90 minutes.

Corporate and private event pricing begins at $700 per performance. Information, inquiries and reservations may be made at PorchlightCarolers.com.