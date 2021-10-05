Porchlight Music Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For Porchlight Revisits NUNSENSE!

Porchlight Music Theatre begins its eighth season of Chicago's "lost" musicals series with Porchlight Revisits Nunsense, book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin+ with direction by Michelle Lauto*, musical direction by Kailey Rockwell* and choreography by Jenna Schoppe*.

Porchlight RevisitsNunsense is presented for three performances only Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street. Three-show discounted Porchlight Revisits subscriptions are available with single tickets for $49 at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Now in its eighth season, Porchlight Revisits celebrates the rarely seen musical gems of Broadway, off-Broadway and beyond and is the ticket to go behind the scenes with an introduction to the luminaries who created the greatest musicals of all time and an opportunity to discover a new 'old' favorite all in one big show. Chicago's finest music theatre talents dust off these treasures and escort audiences into the world of the art of music theatre's past for a limited run. In addition to productions from days gone by, each Porchlight Revisits includes the Behind the Show Backstory, an entertaining and informative multimedia presentation, created and hosted by Artistic Director Michael Weber+, introducing the evening's production including the show's creative history, juicy backstage stories and much more.

Join the Little Sisters of Hoboken for a wholesome variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After 52 of the nuns met an untimely end from Sister Julia - Child of God's vichyssoise - the surviving sisters need to throw the fundraiser to pay for their burials. This funny foray has blessed theatregoers worldwide for more than 30 years and has had six sequels, three spin-offs and a TV special starring "Golden Girl" Rue McClanahan as "Mother Superior!"

The cast of Porchlight Revisits Nunsense includes: Missy Aguilar* ("Sister Robert Anne"), Cynthia Carter* ("Sister Mary Regina"), Landree Fleming* ("Sister Mary Amnesia"), Rebecca Keeshin* ("Sister Mary Leo") and Kyra Leigh* ("Sister Mary Hubert").

The production team includes: Michelle Lauto* (director); Kailey Rockwell* (music director); Jenna Schoppe* (choreographer); Rachel Sypniewski* (costume designer); Rachel West* (lighting designer); Matt Chase+ (sound designer); Caitlin Body* (production stage manager, AEA); Andrea Enger= (assistant stage manager), Jennifer Aparicio* (production manager), Rashaad A. Bond+ (producing artistic associate); Alex Rhyan+ (production and operations director) and Michael Weber+ (artistic director).

+ (he/him/his); * (she/her/hers); ^ (they, them, theirs). = (any with respect)

Continuing to forge its role as "Chicago's Music Theatre," Porchlight launched the exciting new series Porchlight Revisits in 2013; especially created for the die-hard music theatre aficionado. Each season, Porchlight Music Theatre shares with audiences the rare opportunity to visit musicals that opened on the Great White Way but have since gone "unsung." Previous Porchlight Revisits productions include: (2019/20) Call Me Madam (2018/19) 1776, Can-Can, Minnie's Boys; (2017/18) Do Re Mi, They're Playing Our Song, Woman of the Year; (2016/17) The Rink, Little Me, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever; (2015/16) Chess, Applause, Babes in Arms; (2014/15) Bells Are Ringing, City of Angels, Mack & Mabel; (2013/14) Anyone Can Whistle, Golden Boy, Fade Out-Fade In.

