Porchlight Music Theatre Announces 2021 In-Person and Zoom Summer Camps

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its 2021 summer camps for ages 7 - 17 years old with top Chicago teaching artists covering music theatre fundamentals and skills, July 12 - August 20, in small and socially distant classes or virtually through Zoom. Registration and additional information, including scholarship applications and policies, may be found at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/events/SummerCamp/

Young actors get back on stage and develop skills with Porchlight Music Theatre Summer Camp. Campers act, sing and dance while they make new friends and learn about theatre fundamentals. All students share a virtual final performance with family and friends on the last day of class and each family receives a copy of the performance.

Porchlight Summer Camps include:

Broadway Basics (ages 7-10 years, Monday, July 12 - Friday, July 23), (In-Person Attendance is SOLD OUT)

Music Theatre Bootcamp (ages 11-13 years, Monday, July 26 - Friday, August 6), and Advanced Music Theatre Performance (ages 14-17 years, Monday, August 9 - Friday, August 20).

In-person camp has a maximum capacity of 10 campers per session and is scheduled to meet at the Holtschneider Performance Center at the DePaul School of Music ( 804 W Belden Ave.) or at Porchlight's rehearsal studios (4200 W. Diversey Ave.) depending on COVID recommendations.

In-person camps meet daily 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. with aftercare available until 6:00 pm. Virtual camp meets daily 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.. Scholarships, payment plans, and financial aid are available.

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT MUSIC THEATRE EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

Porchlight's education programs with Education Director Rebeccah Singer and a staff of Chicago's top theatre talents, as instructors, offer an environment focused on the uniquely American art of music theatre through the lens of the "Chicago style." Through classes and camps for the novice to the professional, Porchlight's classes hone existing skills and expand new ones.