Porchlight Announces The Company For Its Free Summer Concert Series BROADWAY IN YOUR BACKYARD

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced the cast for the return of its free concert series Broadway in Your Backyard, July 19 - September 6, as part of Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Broadway in your Backyard is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber+ and music directed by Justin Akira Kono+.

This 60-minute outdoor concert features a rotating company including Lydia Burke*, Vasily Deris+, Caitlin Dobbins*, Carisa Gonzalez*, Nik Kmiecik+, Justin Akira Kono+ and Bryan McCaffrey+ performing favorites and hidden gems from the Broadway canon including songs from RENT, Hello, Dolly!, The Music Man, Grease, Six, The Little Mermaid and more. Broadway in your Backyard is suitable for all ages and audiences are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to enjoy the concerts. For more information go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

The FREE Broadway in your Backyard 2022 concert dates as part of Night Out in the Parks include:

Wicker Park, 1425 N. Damen Ave. Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m.

Unity Park, 2636 N. Kimball Ave. Tuesday, July 26 at 6 p.m.

Portage Park, 4100 N. Long Ave. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m.

Munroe Park, 2617 W. 105th St. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Washington Square Park, 901 N. Clark St. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.

Park No. 534, 1300 S. St. Louis Ave. Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m.

Gill Park, 825 W. Sheridan Rd. Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

Ellis Park, 3520 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.

Note: Performances, performers and dates subject to change.

The 2022 Broadway in your Backyard production team includes Artistic Director Michael Weber+, director; Justin Akira Kono+, music director; Frankie Leo Bennett+, producing artistic associate; Alex Rhyan+, production & operations director; Matthew R. Chase+, production coordinator and Johnnie Schleyer*, technical supervisor.

Porchlight Music Theatre's Broadway in your Backyard is presented as part of the Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor's Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. Celebrating 10 years, the 2022 Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with over 100 local artists and organizations, present engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans.