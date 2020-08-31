Popular Soiree Fundraiser Re-imagined As METROPOLIS STROLL & SHOP SOIREE

Enjoy hopping, sampling stops and live entertainment on a route through downtown Arlington Heights on September 23.

Metropolis' annual fundraising event returns as Stroll & Shop Soiree, featuring shopping, sampling stops and live entertainment on a route through downtown Arlington Heights on September 23, 2020.

The Soiree Fundraiser is returning to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre! This year's Soiree will feature shopping, sampling stops and live entertainment on a route through downtown Arlington Heights. This lively, re-imagined fundraising event is sure to be a great time. Attendees will Stroll and Shop with friends at many downtown businesses, while enjoying treats, wine/beer samples and a savory appetizer box. Live performers from Metropolis School of the Performing Arts faculty will be highlighted along the route.

NEW this year, anyone can bid in the ONLINE silent auction for great items, such as local restaurant gift cards, unique experiences, driveway concerts, sidewalk singers, wine tasting, golf and much more!

The more you shop, the more money is raised to support Metropolis during this time! So, Shop 'til You Drop while supporting Metropolis and local small businesses.

This fundraising event is rain or shine! No refunds. Umbrellas will be provided in your swag bag just in case. Masks and following social distancing guidelines are required.

Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree is Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:30-8:00 P.M. Tickets are $45 per person and include treats, wine/beer samples and a savory appetizer box. Tickets are available online at www.MetropolisArts.com.

A true highlight of the Stroll & Shop Soiree is the amazing raffle with more than 15 baskets, featuring items and certificates from participating retailers, local restaurants and entertainment venues. Advanced purchasers receive 5 free raffle tickets with their order (25 total). Please note when purchasing raffle tickets online that one (1) seat = one (1) set of 25 raffle tickets. Raffle tickets will be available for pick-up at Check-In on September 23. Winners will be announced within 24 hours of the event via phone/email.

This special event is proudly brought to you by the following sponsors: Season Special Event Sponsors: James J. Bertucci, CFP, ChFC, RICP; Drost Kivlahan McMahon & O'Connor LLC; Wells Fargo Advisors; Diamond Sponsor: C Starr Team with @properties; Ruby Level Sponsors: Adler Law Offices, Ltd.; Baird & Warner, Northwest Suburban; Shopping Tote Sponsor: Dori Bonder; In-Kind Sponsors: Beer on the Wall, Board to Door; Coco & Blu; FastSigns of Arlington Heights; For Papa's Sake Home Care; Suburban Accents, Inc.; Sweet T's Bakery & Cake Studio; Tuscan Market & Wine Shop; Visualedge Creative Services, Inc.

Featured Retailers for Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include A La Mode Collections; Brackett & Company; Charisma; The Eiffel Flower; Flaherty Jewelers; Le Obsession Boutique; Robyn's Nest Boutique; Thrill Vintage; Tootsies Shoes; Upstairs Boutique & Gift; Vintages Wine Shop.

Committee Members for the Metropolis Stroll & Shop Soiree include Denise Beihoffer, Dori Bonder, Jessica Braun, John Corbett, Yeulanda Degala, Stacey Esposito, Kobra Hall, Susan Holmbraker, Rachael Hooker, Lisa Jordan, Randal Klaproth, Nikki Mather, Molly Siegel, Erik Siegel, Amy Svoboda, Miriam Tovar, Krista Evans, Colleen Ungurean, and Karen Williams.

All proceeds benefit Metropolis' theatrical and arts education programs. Metropolis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Ave at 111 W. Campbell Street. Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theater. For more information about Metropolis and a listing of upcoming performances, go to MetropolisArts.com.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.

