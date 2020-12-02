Playwrights From Across the Country Present New Short Plays In AMERICAN THEATRE IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY Anthology

Playwrights from across the country join together for an upcoming anthology of drama. Contributors include Chicago writers Emma Rund and John Joseph Enright, Baltimore actor Alexander Scally ,and several other playwrights. American Theatre in the Twenty-First Century, a premiere anthology from Future Publishing House, includes a dozen plays, an introduction and an index (curated by editor Shaun Vain).

Plays for this collection have been selected by a review committee of theatre professionals from around the country. Playwrights are conducting interviews, virtual readings, and more.

Here's a brief sample taken from the first play in this anthology, entitled To You & Me & the Ocean, by Melanie Coffey:

LORE: (holding up her cup) To the sun. To everything she's given us. Food and warmth and a little extra time.

SAOIRSE: Hear, hear! (grabbing the bottle) To the earth!

LORE: To the earth!

SAOIRSE: And the days we have left.

(If you wish to see a sneak peak of this play being performed, visit Future Publishing House's Vimeo.)

About the Playwrights in American Theatre in the Twenty-First Century:

Melanie Coffey explores female characters in theater, television, and film. Her work has been performed, read, and screened in NYC, Chicago, LA, Connecticut, and London.

John Joseph Enright is a Chicago-based playwright and theatre professional who incorporates poetry and mysticism into his works.

Barbara Bryan is a playwright from Baltimore, who was a finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, and she participated in the Kennedy Center Summer Playwriting Intensive.

Dylan Kinnett is a spoken word performance artist, writer, and founding editor of Infinity's Kitchen; Dylan's work combines fundamental literary practices with new forms of media, hypertext, and theater.

Cameron Sheppard is a Nashville-based writer who is finishing her English degree at Loyola University Chicago.

Andre Thespies is a playwright who writes satiric, melodramatic plays for the stage, alongside actor and friend Matt Brown.

Emma S. Rund is a playwright from Chicago who is an active member of Women's Theatre Alliance.

Alexander Scally is an actor and writer, based in Baltimore, who produces and writes plays for festivals around Baltimore, NYC, and Philadelphia.

Theatre and short plays often represent society's need to redefine itself; Future Publishing House assembled their premiere anthology to meet this order. Volume 1's collection of short plays and scenes are presented in an easily digestible format. Theatre professionals growing tired of the same work will delight to find fresh ideas, clever insights, and inspiring styles of the twenty-first century from this collection of living playwrights. Many of the contributors are prepared to discuss their writing process leading up to the release of American Theatre in the Twenty-First Century. Readers should prepare to dissect important themes, genres, and concepts that have become crucial to the evolution of theatre within the American culture.

