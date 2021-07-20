PlayMakers Laboratory Presents SUMMER OF STORIES

PlayMakers Laboratory will present Summer of Stories, a series of free theater performances for children and families presented July 26 - 28, 2021 in parks on Chicago's South and West sides. The shows feature stories written by Chicago students during creative writing workshops conducted by PlayMakers Laboratory this summer in conjunction with Chicago Parks Summer Camps. The stories are adapted for the stage and performed by PML company members under the direction of Artist Director Brandon Cloyd. No reservations necessary - all ages welcome. For additional information, visit playmakerslab.org.

Performance Schedule:

Monday, July 26 at 11 am

Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St., Chicago

Tuesday, July 27 at 11 am

Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St. Chicago

Wednesday, July 28 at 11 am

Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Dr., Chicago

For 24 years, PlayMakers Laboratory has provided vital arts education by conducting creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people.