Pivot Arts Festival Safely Returns To In-Person Events

Reimagining Utopia combines world premieres of theatre, dance, video, music, and  puppetry.

Apr. 29, 2021  

Pivot Arts, a hub for adventurous, multidisciplinary performance, announces "Reimagining Utopia," the ninth annual Pivot Arts Festival featuring almost entirely world premieres, May 21-June 6, 2021 at several indoor and outdoor performance spaces.

Following the all-virtual 2020 Festival, Pivot Arts this year plans to bring together audiences and artists safely and in observance of public health protocols. Tickets are on sale April 30 at pivotarts.org/festival.

Pivot Arts selected 12 artists and companies to create small, live works of theatre, dance and/or music, as well as video installations, inspired by this year's theme, "Reimagining Utopia." Pivot asked the artists to think about a better world post-pandemic and respond to the global health crisis and the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020. Audience members will also have the opportunity to respond with their visions of a brighter future and more just and equitable society.

To observe safety precautions due to the pandemic, most in-person festival works are video installations, and audience members must wear masks. Audiences engage in events by proceeding through a space featuring video and small live works, similar to a walking tour through a gallery, rather than sitting and watching longer performances. There are also outdoor events and videos on the Pivot Arts website.


